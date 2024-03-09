New Priceville Junior High School slated for July 2025 completion

Mar. 9—PRICEVILLE — Through the mud and rain, workers continued building walls and hanging steel beams in the new Priceville Junior High building on New Bethel Road this week, staying on track for officials to open the school in time for the 2025-26 school year.

The current Priceville Junior High facilities on Alabama 67 were built during the 1960s and include several smaller buildings. Principal Ashley McCulloch said having a single, modern building with all her students under one roof will be a luxury.

"The school is going to offer some more modern amenities so we're real excited," McCulloch said.

The $31 million, 101,000-square-foot school will be located next door to the high school. It will hold up to 800 students, which administrators expect to accommodate the growing population in the community. The school currently has 510 students in grades 5 through 8.

From 2010 to 2020, Priceville's population increased by 32%, from 2,658 to 3,512, according to the census. Residential development has accelerated since 2020.

Morgan County Schools Superintendent Tracie Turrentine said the Priceville and West Morgan schools are the fastest growing schools in her district.

"We are seeing a lot of growth but it's coming in waves," McCulloch said. "I know we're going to see between 125 and 140 students per grade level in future enrollment" at Priceville Junior High.

Turrentine said there will be additional facilities and programs at the new Priceville school that the current school building does not have.

"All of their science teachers will have their own science labs, and then we'll have the agricultural department separated by itself," Turrentine said. "The multimedia room is a makerspace (collaborative work space) area where students will be able to do more coding with computer science."

Turrentine said her district works with the State Department of Education's AMSTI program (Alabama Math, Science, and Technology Initiative) to receive hands-on math and science kits for students to use. She said the large science labs will give Priceville teachers the opportunity to order larger, more complex kits.

Turrentine said workers were finishing constructing walls this week and have poured all of the concrete.

"One thing that is kind of unique about the gym is it's going to have a multipurpose room," Turrentine said. "This room will be big enough to have an extra physical education class or (staff) can have meetings there, like teacher training."

Turrentine said there will be two basketball courts on one side of the gym and a volleyball court on the other side. The basketball and volleyball courts will be divided by a large curtain so both teams can practice at the same time.

"They'll have two nice gyms ... that are regulation. They do not have that at the current school, they only have one regulation gym," Turrentine said.

Turrentine said she and the school board are also considering building baseball and softball fields on the campus of the new school.

Turrentine predicts, at the rate it's progressed so far, that construction of Priceville Junior High will be complete by July 2025. That could be slowed if there are disruptions in the supply chain, something the district had to contend with during the construction of the new West Morgan High School that opened its doors to students in August 2023.

"We've been doing pretty good with materials coming in on time," Turrentine said. "We normally give a buffer of three to six months depending on if something is being held up. During the time West Morgan was being built, that buffer was probably eight months to a year."

