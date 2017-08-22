Price looking to recapture emotion at Presidents Cup

File-This Oct. 6, 2015, file photo shows International team captain Nick Price smiling during a news conference ahead of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, South Korea. Price isn't big on bringing it motivational speakers. He believes inspiration comes from the words of someone like Adam Scott, who has played on seven teams without every winning, or other players who have been through the emotions of losing. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Now that Sang-moon Bae has completed his military service in South Korea, he is ready to get back to work. Bae already is practicing and plans to compete Sept. 14-17 in the Shinhan Donghae Open, a tournament co-sanctioned by the Korean PGA Tour and the Asian Tour.

After that, International captain Nick Price would love to see him make a detour to the Presidents Cup.

"I wish he'd come over and spend a week here," Price said Monday at Liberty National, where the Presidents Cup begins on Sept. 28. "If Si Woo Kim makes the team, it might be a great thing for him to be here."

But it goes beyond helping with any language barrier.

Price, in his third stint as captain, wants to bottle up the emotion from the team room after a one-point loss to the Americans two years ago in South Korea. The Americans rallied late when Chris Kirk made a 15-foot putt and Anirban Lahiri missed from 4 feet, and the outcome was decided by the final match. Bill Haas was 1 up over Bae when the hometown star chunked a chip and eventually conceded the match.

"There was so much empathy for Sang-moon Bae and for Anirban — the camaraderie, the team spirit, the emotion and the compassion came out for those two guys," Price said. "Because they felt so bad. They felt like they let the whole International side down."

Price said he told both of them they would never face pressure like that again, and that everyone on the team had gone through it before.

Looking back, Price compared that moment in South Korea to when Europe narrowly lost the Ryder Cup in 1983 at PGA National. It was still a loss, but Seve Ballesteros used that to show how close Europe was to ending nearly three decades of losing.

"The feeling and the emotion that went through the team room in 2015, I don't think it will take much to pick that up again," Price said. "This is a different team to any of the teams I've been on. These guys are all motivated. We're tired of losing. There's no doubt about it."

The International team's only victory was in 1998 at Royal Melbourne.

Price isn't big on bringing in motivational speakers. He believes inspiration comes from the words of someone like Adam Scott, who has played on seven teams without ever winning, or other players who have been through the emotions of losing.

So imagine what kind of effect Bae might have on the team.

Bae left shortly after the Presidents Cup for 21 months of military service, in which he served as a rifleman in an Army infantry unit.

"I would love him to be here," Price said. "I'd talk to the team about it and see what they felt about it, and then talk to the tour. You want people who have that emotional ... who can just talk to the guys, whatever it is. You can't (fake) emotion. The more the team shares their emotions, the better off you are."

___

PLAYOFF HOPES: Hideki Matsuyama is the fifth player in the last five years to be the No. 1 seed going into the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Only one of those players, Jordan Spieth in 2015, has gone on to capture the FedEx Cup. In fact, Tiger Woods is the only other No. 1 seed to win the $10 million prize, in 2007 and in 2009. Woods failed to win as the No. 1 seed in 2013.

Then again, it helps to start with a high seed.

Only two players have won the FedEx Cup when starting the playoffs outside the top 20 — Billy Horschel (No. 69) in 2014, and Rory McIlroy (No. 36) last year. In both cases, each won a playoff event and the Tour Championship.

___

BETWEEN THE SHOTS: Brooks Koepka and Ricky Elliott are like most players and caddies who try to keep the conversation away from golf between shots.

And that goes for any shot, in any situation.

Koepka considers the 8-iron he hit on the 15th hole at Erin Hills his best shot during the final round of his U.S. Open victory. The pin was all the way back and to the right, into the wind. The shot landed pin-high and settled about 10 feet away for birdie.

"It was pretty impressive ... probably one of the best shots I've hit all week, to be honest with you," he said.

And the conversation before that?

"We were talking about a vacation, where we wanted to this year, right before we hit that shot to the back right pin," Koepka said. "We had talked about Vietnam, maybe. We usually do a vacation kind of October, November, go over for a week somewhere in Asia. We were trying to figure out the best place to go, because we've already been in Thailand, been to Bali. Where else do we want to go? So that was a conversation that we were having before we hit that shot."