Price jumps for modern-day streetcar project in Nebraska’s largest city

Planned route of Omaha streetcar, poised to be up and running in 2027. (Courtesy of Omaha Streetcar Authority)

OMAHA — Citing increased costs of utility and bridge work, the City of Omaha has updated the price tag on its modern day streetcar project from $306 million to $389 million.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Jay Noddle, a developer who is also the chairman of the Omaha Streetcar Authority, lead a news conference Tuesday, June 18, 2024, updating streetcar costs. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

Additional infrastructure improvements are planned while rail construction is underway on the downtown-to-midtown route. City officials said that many of those extras weren’t directly attributable to the streetcar but that it made sense to get them done now. About $70 million of that expense is to be covered by sources such as public utilities.

In all, the total anticipated cost in the streetcar corridor has jumped to $459 million, city officials announced Tuesday during a news conference.

No tax increase, says Omaha mayor

At least one thing hasn’t changed, said Mayor Jean Stothert, who was flanked by a half dozen city and streetcar administrators. She said the streetcar project will not require a tax increase.

“Taxpayers will not pay for the streetcar, there will not be a tax increase, and the streetcar will not put the city in debt,” Stothert said.

An example of what a modern streetcar looks like. (Courtesy of CAF)

The Omaha City Council a few years ago authorized the sale of up to $440 million in bonds to pay for the streetcar project, so no new council action is needed to cover newly described costs. The streetcar is to be up and running in 2027.

Stothert said higher costs were not unexpected. She said that earlier project estimates were based on a “conceptual” design. Now, with the design of the streetcar project about 90% complete, the city has more specifics.

Among those, said Stothert, are locations of underground water, gas, electric and sewer infrastructure and costs to replace the Farnam and Harney Streets bridges.

The city also knows the price of the actual cars that will be transporting riders for free, the number and design of streetcar stops, and details of a new facility that is to be built to store and maintain the cars.

The Omaha Streetcar Authority recently accepted a $47.7 million bid from CAF USA for six cars.

Development better than anticipated

In laying out how the city plans to cover streetcar costs, Stothert pointed to better-than-anticipated real estate development rising along the designated route.

There is a huge uptick in interest in Omaha from the national development community.

– Jay Noddle, developer who also is chair of Omaha Streetcar Authority

That’s relevant because city officials are tapping development-related tax-increment financing, or TIF, to cover the cost of the streetcar project. TIF is a public incentive the state created to be used by developers to help defray the cost to build in blighted areas.

Stothert said development investment in the urban core, particularly along the streetcar corridor, now is estimated to reach beyond $1.3 billion from 26 projects by the end of this year.

Municap, an independent public finance consultant to the city, two years ago projected $2 billion in investment over 15 years. A new estimate prepared by the City Finance Department projects double that amount, or $3.9 billion over 15 years.

Todd and Mary Heistand of NuStyle Development, showing an artist’s rendering of a newly announced redevelopment project, The Duo, in downtown Omaha. The couple said the streetcar project helped motivate their decision. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

Such development is expected to result in at least $940 million in revenue generated by TIF proceeds, city officials said.

Jay Noddle, a developer who also chairs the Omaha Streetcar Authority, said the streetcar creates a different dynamic in the core of a community that’s attractive to developers.

“There is a huge uptick in interest in Omaha from the national development community,” Noddle said.

Tax-increment financing

Under TIF, a developer takes out a loan to cover eligible redevelopment expenses on a project. That loan is paid back generally over a 15- or 20-year period by using increased property taxes generated on the new development.

The property owner continues to pay a portion of property taxes to local governments based on the valuation of the site that existed before the improvements. After the loan is paid off, property taxes collected on what then should be a higher-value property then start flowing to traditional recipients such as school districts.

A typical curbside streetcar station shown here at 26th and Farnam Streets. (Courtesy of HDR, City of Omaha)

In the case of the streetcar, TIF revenue is to come in three different ways.

A special TIF district has been established, and future TIF-approved projects in the zone would see a portion of TIF revenue directed to the streetcar.

Existing TIF-approved projects in about six blocks on either side of the streetcar line will see their loan payoff timetable stretched another five years. Other revenue is to be generated by increased property valuations of commercial structures within the special district.

‘Now’s the time to do it’

Updated costs that were laid out during the news conference at Stothert’s office were based on estimates reviewed by Krebs Corp., which specializes in large transit projects and was hired by the Streetcar Authority.

According to the city officials, the estimated cost for Metropolitan Utilities District gas and water line replacement increased from $10.6 million to $43.3 million. The cost includes replacing nearly 80% of the water lines and about 50% of the gas lines along the route.

Conceptual image of the Omaha Streetcar Vehicle Maintenance Facility to be built near the south entrance of the CHI Health Center’s Lot A, where the six main streetcar vehicles will be stored. (Courtesy of HDR and City of Omaha)

MUD is to pay $7.6 million of that, with the city covering the rest from the streetcar-related TIF revenue.

Omaha Public Power District expenses to add electrical infrastructure along the route increased by $30 million, with OPPD responsible for about $12 million of that, said Steve Jensen, a city economic development aide.

About $5 million, he said, is to be covered by developers, and the remainder is to be covered by the street-car related TIF revenue.

The cost to rehabilitate old city sewers along the corridor increased to about $49 million, up from an initial $11.2 million. Many of those are concrete-lined brick sewers that city officials said eventually would have needed to be replaced in any case.

“Now’s the time to do it, when the streets are open because of the streetcar construction,” said Stothert, adding that ot could also avoid future disruption of streetcar operations.

Three streetcar stations are to be built in the median of the Farnam Street corridor, this one is shown at 34th and Farnam Streets. (Courtesy of HDR and City of Omaha)

The City of Omaha is working on a cost-sharing agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation to cover about $21.5 million in bridge replacement costs, Jensen said.

Stothert said the planned streetcar project is proving to spur new development, which she said helps offset the higher costs.

“Projected revenue of development is so significant that the streetcar can pay for more than 50% of the inevitable cost to upgrade water, gas, power and bridge sewer infrastructure up front, right now, while we’re doing the streetcar.”

