Previous HGTV Dream Home in Florida winner took cash option & sold the home: A look back

Who won the 2024 HGTV Dream Home in Florida?

Also, will the winner keep the home?

Now that the HGTV Dream Home 2024 contest has wrapped − a winner was likely picked from a drawing Feb. 29, 2024, aka Leap Day, with results pending until at least April 30, according to contest rules − it's simply a waiting game.

But what we do know is once a winner is announced, he or she will have the option to keep the HGTV Dream Home or take the cash option.

A few years ago, for example, the winner of the 2016 HGTV Dream Home in Florida cashed out. Here's a recap of what he did with the 2016 HGTV Dream Home on Merritt Island, Florida, and when he won the sweepstakes. This could be a guide for whomever wins the 2024 HGTV Dream Home on Anastasia Island, Florida.

Who won 2016 HGTV Dream Home on Merritt Island, Florida?

FLORIDA TODAY reported David Rennie of Shelton, Connecticut, won the 2016 HGTV Dream Home on Merritt Island, Florida, along with $250,000, a 2016 Bryant Sperenza model boat and 2016 GMC Acadia Denali car. The 3,150-square-foot remodeled home had Indian River water views in its backyard. It was a three-bedroom, two-story home off South Tropical Trail. Features included water views, a grand staircase, luxury dog house, pool and private dock. It had outdoor lounging areas, Florida-inspired decor, bold colors, three bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. Rennie, HGTV said, was chosen from 127 million entries.

“I thought I won the lottery with the kidney," said Rennie, who received a kidney transplant a year before the HGTV Dream Home win. "That was life changing, but so is this. We just never thought it could get any better.”

I still can't believe it that I won the HGTV Dream Home - check it out at #HGTVDreamHome2016! https://t.co/1VHq3OWXMN — David Rennie (@DavidRennie22) March 28, 2016

How much were taxes on 2016 HGTV Dream Home in Florida?

HGTV valued the 2016 HGTV Dream Home prize package at $1.5 million, and with a top federal tax rate of 39.6%, David Rennie and his wife, Margaret, would have had to pay almost $540,000 just in 2016 federal income taxes on their win.

In a tweet, however, Rennie posted a photo of the 2016 HGTV Dream Home with the caption: "If only I had a spare $700K so that I could have paid the taxes! Well that is why they call it a 'Dream house.'"

If only I had a spare $700K so that I could have paid the taxes! Well that is why they call it a 'Dream House' pic.twitter.com/C3JjlqXmZo — David Rennie (@DavidRennie22) April 25, 2016

What happened to 2016 HGTV Dream Home on Merritt Island, Florida?

Here's a brief timeline:

April 2015: Real-estate agent Rhonda Pavone helped the network find the home, built in 1990 on one acre and sold for $826,000 in April 2015 to an HGTV-affiliated company, to remodel as part of the network's 20th anniversary. Its 2015 property taxes and assessments, based on the value before the makeover, were nearly $7,500.

March 30, 2016: David Rennie of Shelton, Connecticut, was named the 2016 HGTV Dream Home winner.

April 2016: Rennie had to decide whether he would take the $1.7 million grand prize package or the $1.2 million cash option, which included $900,000 cash, the GMC truck and model boat. He visited the 2016 HGTV Dream Home on Merritt Island and blogged about it on Dave's Dialysis Diary. Rennie chose the cash option, and the house was listed at $1,530,000 later that month, according to 2016 story in FLORIDA TODAY.

June 2016: After David Rennie took the cash option instead of the 2016 HGTV Dream Home on Merritt Island, Florida, the house was listed on the market, and real estate sites show the 2016 HGTV Dream Home sold June 8, 2016, for $1.3 million. According to Realtor.com, back then homes next door to the 2016 HGTV Dream Home had a median listing of $570,000 and nearby neighborhoods had a median listing ranging from $200,000 to $4 million, and Zillow.com "zestimated" the mortgage at roughly $4,600/month, the FLORIDA TODAY story states.

Coincidentally, the HGTV Urban Oasis home in West Asheville, N.C., was sold June 11, 2016, to a North Carolina couple for $399,999.

Where is HGTV Dream Home 2024?

The 2024 HGTV Dream Home is on Anastasia Island in Northeast Florida and described as "a grand coastal escape."

Who won 2024 HGTV Dream Home on Anastasia Island in Florida sweepstakes contest?

As of March 12, 2024, almost a month after voting officially closed for the 2024 HGTV Dream Home sweepstakes contest, a winner has not been announced. Rules state: "One prospective grand prize winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the promotion period on approximately Feb. 29, 2024."

The grand prize winner will be contacted by HGTV. Official rules state: "Prospective grand prize winner will be contacted either by phone, email, in writing or via an 'ambush style' visit by sponsor's representatives at the grand prize winner's home or other location between Feb. 30, 2024, and April 30, 2024. The prospective grand prize winner may be filmed or otherwise recorded during such visit by sponsor." Note: Feb. 30, 2024, is not an actual date, but this is what was on HGTV’s site as of Feb. 20, 2024.

Is there a cash option for HGTV Dream Home 2024 in Florida?

In lieu of taking title to the HGTV Dream Home 2024 (and the contents of the HGTV Dream Home), the grand prize winner could opt for the “cash option” or $650,000 in cash. Total ARV of the grand prize is $820,000 if grand prize winner selects the cash option in lieu of the HGTV Dream Home in Anastasia Island, Florida.

How much is HGTV Dream Home 2024 worth? What is total HGTV Dream Home grand prize package worth?

Value of the total Anastasia Island HGTV Dream Home package is estimated at just over $2.2 million. In total, the winner of the sweepstakes will receive:

Keys to the fully furnished home, which, according to rules, includes home furnishings, fixtures, artwork and merchandise for an approximate retail value of $2,069,595

A new Mercedes-Benz E Class sedan worth about $70,000, according to the rules

$100,000 cash

Can you sell the HGTV Dream Home if you win?

If you win the 2024 HGTV Dream Home on Anastasia Island, Florida, near St. Augustine, you can sell the home. Several past winners of HGTV's popular sweepstakes have done that.

The 2016 HGTV Dream Home winner, David Rennie, took the cash option, and his decision did not affect the “HGTV Dream Home 2016” episode hosted by HGTV personality Tiffany Brooks, who surprised Rennie with news that he won the sweepstakes at his church in Connecticut in March 2016.

Brooks went on to film a segment with the Rennie family on Merritt Island on April 15, 2016, for the big reveal. In an email to FLORIDA TODAY in 2016, HGTV said the “Dream Home” special already was in production and “in these specials, the focal point is the home itself as our viewers get a close-up look at the beauty and design of the house, as well as Mr. Rennie’s reaction to his prize. Regardless of his ultimate decision, he is still the HGTV Dream Home 2016 winner, and people get to share in his joy as he receives the keys and looks around the house for the first time.”

According to HGTV, “Some winners decide to keep the home and some take the cash option. It’s really a very personal decision, and each winner must decide what makes the most sense for them and their family at that moment in time. Everyone wants to live the dream of owning their own ‘dream home,’ but either way, for every winner it’s a dream come true.”

Sangalang is a lead digital producer for USA TODAY Network-Florida. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram at @byjensangalang. Support local journalism. Consider subscribing to a Florida newspaper.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 2024 HGTV Dream Home: What to expect with taxes, can you sell it?