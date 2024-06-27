Preventing gang violence in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A national organization that aims to bring local gangs together

and create conversations between them has a new space to further their mission in Colorado Springs. The Men of Influence are now headquartered at a place that has seen its fair share of gang violence.

The organization has been in Colorado Springs for nearly three years now, and after a shooting at Citadel Mall in December, the mall donated a space to continue their work, and help shoppers feel safer in the area.

“Our kids playing together and its really just bringing the culture back to what we do, and the way we grew up, because a lot of us really did grow up together before they joined their separate gangs,” said DeAndre Smith, the founder of Colorado Springs Men of Influence.

Smith said fostering open communication can prevent minor issues from escalating into street violence.

For more information on how to seek help, donate, and find resources from The Men of Influence, click here.

“The thing about it is we’re not asking people to drop their flags and no longer gang bang and disown the gang. What we’re asking them to do is to keep that same energy but use it for good,” he added.

Now the organization has a space in the Citadel Mall to work, following a series of gun violence incidents in the streets around Memorial Park, and a shooting at the mall in December that left one person dead. The Colorado Springs Police Department said that shooting “appeared to be a targeted attack.”

“Our goal is to make sure that the mall is safe, in collaboration with the other entities that will be coming in to help with that,” said Smith.

In addition to reducing gang violence, the organization also offers resources for women and children looking for a way out.

“Just a little bit more guidance where it can just run just like water, and it can, and since we are the Wisdom girls, we’re going to help them with some of that,” said Carolyn Spencer, a member of Moms of Wisdom.

The Woman of Impact offers resources like housing, food, safety, clothing, and more

to women, children and seniors.

“We are the moms of wisdom. We’ve been through a fuller life than most of these young people at 30 and 40 years old, we know stuff and we don’t mind sharing it with them and helping them if they need us to be,” added Spencer.

In June of 2019, the Colorado Springs Police Department added a gang unit which consists of one sergeant and four detectives with the role of investigating and offering enforcement support in combating street gang activity.

