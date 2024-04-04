How can we prevent child abuse? Tougher rules for home-school families would help.

Home-schooling is the fastest-growing type of education in the United States, with roughly 3.7 million kids home-schooled last fall, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That's even more than are enrolled in Catholic schools.

Contrary to stereotype, a Washington Postanalysis found that families who choose home-schooling increasingly come from diverse socioeconomic, political, religious, racial and geographic backgrounds. Families who have started home-schooling since 2020 are roughly split between Republicans and Democrats. Only 34% of home-schooling parents cite religious reasons for their choice, down from 63% in 2012.

Nor is home-schooling necessarily a rural or small-town phenomenon. Per the Post's analysis, since 2018, the number of kids being taught at home has grown by more than 350% in neighborhoods in both rural South Carolina and New York City.

For many families, home-schooling can address their child's unique needs that would be challenging to support in a conventional classroom. Some studies also have shown that home-schooled kids perform better on standardized exams and are more socially and emotionally developed than their classroom-educated peers.

Home-schooling can make it harder to identify child abuse

Yet, we're allowing too many home-schooled children to remain in unsafe situations. Home-schooled kids are not more likely to be abused or neglected than other children. But when home-schooled children are abused, it's harder to identify and stop.

We must act now to protect those kids.

Parenting styles: My 8-year-old daughter got her first sleepover invite. There's no way she's going.

Occasionally, when cases of abuse escalate, they make national news. Gypsy Rose Blanchard, subject of a recent documentary, was abused for years under the guise of home-schooling.

So were the 13 Turpin siblings, who were imprisoned and starved by their parents.

But for every high-profile case, thousands of other children suffer in isolation. The Coalition for Responsible Home Education is building a database of abuse and neglect among home-schooled kids. So far, it has documented more than 400 cases, including some involving multiple children, and more than 200 fatalities.

Law enforcement, child care advocacy centers, school representatives and community representatives plant pinwheels in Amarillo, Texas, on April 2, 2024, to mark Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Kids in public and private schools are less vulnerable than their home-schooled peers because the staff have opportunities to identify the signs and symptoms of child abuse and to notify authorities. Across the country, teachers, day care instructors and health care providers are required by state laws to report suspected abuse. School personnel identify more than half of all cases.

When home-schooled children are isolated from adults who are required to report, abuse can go undetected. When it does, it's more likely to escalate to severe or fatal forms. In a study of child victims of torture, 13 of the 17 school-age victims were home-schooled or never allowed to attend school.

States need to strengthen reporting requirements

As home-schooling continues to grow in popularity, all 50 states need to adopt legislation that prevents children from falling through the cracks, especially given that a growing number of states, including Arizona and Florida, allow home-schooling families to use publicly funded vouchers.

We all have a stake in ensuring that the money is not being misused to conceal abused children.

Social media emboldens abusers: Child sex abuse content is exploding online. We're losing the fight against it.

For a start, home-schooling parents must be required to notify officials of their choice. In 11 states, including Texas, Illinois and New Jersey, parents don't have to notify anyone that they've decided to home-school their kids.

States also need to make sure that home-schooling families know how to spot and report abuse. In 38 states, Erin's Law, named for abuse survivor and activist Erin Merryn, requires public schools to implement programs that teach students, staff and parents to recognize abuse.

The courses work: Educators in Texas increased their reporting of previously unrecognized child abuse by 82% after training.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

But the requirements of Erin's Law don't extend to home-schooled children. These families need to receive the same education on abuse that public schools provide.

Finally, there is currently no law to prevent parents from withdrawing their child from public school during the course of an abuse case. Some of the most tragic instances of child abuse have occurred after an educator reported the signs and a parent subsequently initiated home-schooling. We need regulations to keep kids in school during an active investigation until authorities can be sure that the home is safe.

Horrific stories of harm are by no means representative of the home-schooling movement. But without commonsense protections, abusers can use home-schooling as a tool to hide their crimes until it's too late.

Teresa Huizar is CEO of the National Children's Alliance, America's largest network of care centers for child abuse victims.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Homeschool can hide child abuse. We need tougher laws to protect kids