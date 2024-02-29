‘Pretty’ ticket caught NC lottery player’s attention. Then came a big windfall

A “pretty” ticket caught a lottery player’s attention — then came a big windfall

Amy Douglas got emotional after she discovered the ticket was worth $100,000, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“I cried,” the lucky winner told lottery officials in a Feb. 29 news release.

Douglas experienced the tearful moment after she stopped at the Prince Mart convenience store in Sanford, roughly 40 miles southwest of Raleigh. While there, she spent $20 on a ticket for the $2,000,000 Diamond Deluxe scratch-off game.

“We bought it because it looked pretty,” Douglas told lottery officials.

It turns out, the ticket held a huge surprise, which totaled $71,506 after taxes. Douglas, who lives in the Moore County town of Cameron, said she plans to put her prize toward bills and finish her mortgage payments.

It’s not the first time someone got richer after being drawn to a North Carolina lottery ticket. In 2022, a first-time player hit the jackpot on a ticket she thought had attractive colors, McClatchy News reported.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

‘Stoked’ woman claims $1,000 NC lottery prize — and learns ticket is worth much more

‘We were both in shock.’ Couple wins NC lottery and announces unusual first purchase