‘Pretty rare’ geodesic dome home in this Sacramento suburb for sale for $949,000. See it

Down a private tree-lined driveway at the end of a quiet cul de sac in a Sacramento suburb sits a stunning geodesic dome house for sale for $949,000 — a residence that one housing expert calls “pretty rare.”

“This property is an outlier,” Ryan Lundquist, a housing market analyst and appraiser, said. “It’s pretty rare to see a dome home in the midst of typical ranch homes. Dome units are often found in more outlying areas with larger lots and more of a rural feel.”

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom dome house spans over 3,000 square feet on a little over an acre of land with a picturesque creek running through the property. A deck wraps around the entire three-level home. As you approach the terminus of the private drive, the home bursts into view in the middle of a verdant landscape.

The Carmichael home, built in 1989, “radiates character at every corner,” the property listing states.

Carmichael is 11 miles northeast of Sacramento, California. The dome home sits at 4053 Crabtree Court.

There are currently six other dome homes for sale in the Sacramento region, Lundquist said, most of them located in Shingle Springs, Grizzly Flats or Camino. Another, much smaller dome home also in Carmichael, at 3343 Mission Ave., just sold for $510,000. That one is a fixer-upper, he added.

Inside the front door, the Crabtree Court home’s high ceilings and large windows immediately catch the eye. The interior is filled with natural light and has an airy feel.

“You walk in and ... you’re in a big open space that gives you this freedom, and the beauty of all the angles up to the ceiling gives you that feeling that you are in a cathedral,” said listing agent Blayssa Nadir of Nick Sadek Sotheby’s International Realty. “The room really is majestic.”

The top-level primary bedroom suite has a comfortable sitting area that overlooks the living room. A dazzling triangle-shaped window looks out to the woodsy backyard, which unfolds without another house in view. There’s plenty of space on the property to build a second house, which is permitted under the current RD2 zoning, or a large swimming pool.

“Each space within this home has been meticulously designed to provide a unique living experience unlike any other,” the property listing states.

An incredible feature of the house is the expansive first-floor bonus room that has a full bathroom and its own ground-floor entrance and exit. The space could be used to run a day care, home business or yoga studio, Nadir suggested. It would also make a great entertainment area, game room or gym.

Every floor has a laundry chute that goes down to the lower level where water, plumbing and electrical hook-ups exist for a washer and dryer.

In Carmichael over the past three years, there have been six sales higher than $900,000. The highest sale on MLS has been $1.1 million.

Home prices in the Carmichael — where entry-level properties sit among high-end custom houses — can fluctuate quite a bit. This year, listing prices have ranged from $345,000 to $2.8 million, according to Lundquist.

Interest in the dome home, which has been on the market for less than a month, comes amid optimistic signs in the housing market in the four-county Sacramento region.

“The housing market in the region has experienced a normal spring seasonal increase, and we’ve seen all the usual symptoms of a spring market such as lower days on market, slightly higher prices, an increase in the percentage of multiple offers, and more properties selling above the original price,” Lundquist noted. “In fact, 47% of sales last month sold above the original list price, which is a bit more competitive than the normal percentage (41%). But this is nothing like 2021 when at this time of year 76% of sales went above the original price.”

He noted some positive activity in the current market, such as more new listings, more pending contracts and more sales compared to one year ago.

“It’s either bidding wars or crickets,” Lundquist said. “I find that’s the sentiment today where buyers will either pounce on a property immediately, or it’s simply going to take more time to sell today.”

Kim Nicols of Nick Sadek Sotheby’s International Realty is the co-listing agent with Nadir.