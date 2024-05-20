'Pretty Incredible Sight!': Coast Guard Observes Orcas Hunting Seals in Monterey Bay

A US Coast Guard crew captured the moment they came across a pod of orcas hunting a large bob of seals in Monterey Bay, California, on Saturday, May 18.

“Our motor lifeboat crew came upon two adult and two juvenile orcas hunting a large group of seals and sea lions in the Monterey Canyon, pretty incredible sight!” the US Coast Guard Station Monterey wrote on Facebook.

The footage they recorded shows the pod surfacing above the water, as they bound at speed toward the seals swimming away from them.

According to a local whale-watching group, orcas are most frequently spotted in Monterey Bay in April and May. Credit: US Coast Guard Station Monterey via Storyful

Video Transcript

Right.

Great.

Right.