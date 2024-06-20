‘Pretty heroic.’ Lifeguards rescue drowning teen. Pasco pool is shut down

The vigilance of Pasco lifeguards is credited with saving the life of a teenager who went underwater at Memorial Aquatic Park on Tuesday.

A lifeguard noticed the teen appeared to be getting tired while swimming in the mid-afternoon, Pasco Deputy Chief Chris Mortensen told the Tri-City Herald.

The lifeguard jumped into the water, but wasn’t able to reach the teen before the teen went under water. He grabbed the swimmer and got the teen to the edge of the pool quickly, said the deputy chief.

“The lifeguard was pretty heroic in his efforts,” Mortensen said. “The lifeguard had a good eye on the swimmer.”

Other lifeguards had a defibrillator prepared, called 911 and started performing CPR on the teen, who was breathing before firefighters arrived at the pool.

Firefighters took the teen to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. The teen’s condition was not released.

Mortensen praised how well the lifeguards handled the situation. The lifeguard did a good job recognizing the person was struggling and was prepared to respond, he said.

“From what I’ve been told, the system ran flawlessly,” Mortensen said. “I think their training was enacted properly. ... They did a fantastic job. We’re giving them a big round of applause for what they were able to do.”

Pasco officials announced on Facebook on Wednesday that swim lessons, recreational summer swim team and open and lap swim sessions are canceled though Friday.

Thursday’s canceled lessons are being rescheduled for Friday, June 28. Atomic and Channel Cats team practices restarted on Thursday.

“This decision allows us the necessary time to thoroughly review our safety procedures and support our staff during this period,” city officials said in a Facebook post.

Mortensen said they wanted to give lifeguards and other staff time to emotionally process what happened. The city also has provided counselors.