Pretrial release under consideration for Joplin man accused of having sex with minor

Apr. 10—A Jasper County judge has ordered the assessment of a 25-year-old defendant charged with statutory rape as a candidate for possible release under a pretrial program.

Dakota A. Adams, of Joplin, appeared at a bond reduction hearing Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court.

A warrant issued for the arrest of the defendant in January on a second-degree statutory rape charge was amended to include a second count of first-degree statutory rape before he was arrested March 30. He has remained in custody since then with his bond set at $50,000 and an order that he have no contact with the alleged victim.

Judge Joseph Hensley decided at Wednesday's hearing that Adams could be assessed for inclusion in a pretrial release program and set another bond modification hearing for him on April 17.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, an investigation of the case began when Adams showed up at the Joplin Police Department and confessed that he had been having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl in recent months and got her pregnant.

The girl told investigators that the first time they had sex was on an occasion in early October, according to the affidavit.