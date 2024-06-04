Preteen cousins happily playing in Brooklyn park when hit by stray bullets, mom says

The mother of one of the girls hit by stray gunfire as they sat on a bench in a Brooklyn park was so frightened for her daughter she passed out when she heard the news, she said Tuesday.

“I broke down in the street. I passed out twice, three times here, because I just can’t believe it,” Melissa Alexander said as she remembered the harrowing phone call she received Monday night that her 9-year-old daughter had been shot.

Her child, Ruanna Paris Brown, was hit in the knee as she sat with her cousin Empress Alexander Davis, inside the Hilltop Playground about 9 p.m. Monday. The two were being looked after by Empress’ mother when a barrage of bullets were fired.

Ruanna and Empress were caught in the gunfire, cops said. Both were hospitalized with minor wounds. Ruanna was hit in the knee and was released late last night. Her cousin remained at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder Tuesday.

“They’re going to pull through, thank God,” Alexander, 36, said. “But they could have lost their lives and they’re going to be traumatized for the rest of their lives. They still have to walk past that park. It’s a lot.”

The family was preparing a barbecue by the playground when shots were fired. Cops recovered bullets from two separate guns from the scene.

Ruanna is a third grader at Achievement First Charter School on Dean St., which is across the street from their home, Alexander said. The two cousins play at the Hilltop Playground daily.

Alexander’s family has lived in Brownsville for generations. Melissa Alexander even attended the same grade school her daughter does, back when it used to be called Public School 178.

“I’m lost for words. I’ve never been through this in my life,” Melissa Alexander said. “My daughter could have lost her life.”

Alexander said her daughter and niece were playing when “people started shooting out of nowhere.”

“(It was) wild fire,” she said. “They don’t know exactly where it came from. They didn’t even realize they were shot at first. They were playing!”

The gunmen were believed to be working together to target an individual but hit the children instead, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made.

At least six shots were fired, police said.

“This is a horrific event,” NYPD Deputy Chief at Detective Borough Brooklyn North John Mastronardi said Monday night at a press conference. “We’re not going to rule out gang-related incidents that are problematic to this particular area.”

As cops search for the gunmen, Melissa Alexander is glad that her child is at home, safe.

“She’s being a trooper,” Alexander said. “My daughter’s just sleeping right now, getting her rest, getting her energy back.”

With Rocco Parascandola