Daily Briefing: Will there be a presumptive nominee Tuesday?

Tuesday's primaries may push President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump over the delegate threshold needed to become the 2024 presidential nominees. Also in the news: Haiti's prime minister has resigned amid violent turmoil and after a court ruling upended IVF in Alabama, advocates in Iowa are worried their state is next.

Here the news to know Tuesday.

Biden and Trump face no opposition in Tuesday's primary contests

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump hope to clinch their parties’ presidential nominations with dominant victories in a slate of primary contests on Tuesday.

A presumptive nominee is very possible by the end of Tuesday, but even if they secure enough delegates, both Trump and Biden still have to be formally nominated at their respective party's conventions this summer.

Both candidates will appear on ballots in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington . Hawaii is running a Republican caucus while Democrats will participate in party-run contests in the Northern Mariana Islands and Democrats Abroad.

How will Nikki Haley's supporters vote? Some of Haley's supporters are falling behind Trump while other members of her coalition told USA TODAY their feeling about Trump an emphatic "no."

Meanwhile, Republicans are renewing attacks on Biden's age on Tuesday as lawmakers question special counsel Robert Hur about his recent report slamming the president's competence.

Related: AI deepfakes are already part of the 2024 election. Will the government regulate them?

Supporters of former President Donald Trump hold up the image of Laken Riley, a University of Georgia student who was murdered in February, at a campaign event over the weekend in Georgia.

Haiti's prime minister resigns amid violence

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has announced he will resign once a transitional presidential council is created, bowing to international pressure that seeks to save the country overwhelmed by violent gangs that some experts say have unleashed a low-scale civil war. Haiti has recently seen mass prison escapes and gunfire at its main airport, central bank and a national soccer stadium. Gangs in the country have led a series of coordinated attacks in an effort to overthrow Haiti's authorities. U.S. military personnel airlifted some Americans out of the country's embassy in Haiti over the weekend. Read more

Have travel planned to Haiti? Here's what Americans should know.

More news to know now

What's the weather today? Check your local forecast here.

Here are four key pieces of Biden's $7.3 trillion budget proposal

President Joe Biden released a federal budget Monday that carves out new social programs for housing, health care and child care and reduces the deficit by $3 trillion over the next decade by raising taxes on corporations and the wealthiest Americans. Here are four elements of the proposal Americans should know about:

Making the rich pay: Biden's budget proposes tax hikes on billionaires and corporations that would raise tax receipts by $4.9 trillion over the next 10 years to offset new programs, cutting the deficit by $3 trillion over the same period. Protecting social welfare: The plan extends the solvency of Medicare indefinitely and steadily increases spending for Social Security. Border security gets billions: Among measures to secure the border, Biden is asking for $1.3 billion to hire 375 new immigration judge teams to help reduce the backlog of immigration cases. Cost-cutting measures for families: Biden’s budget would restore the full child tax credit enacted in the American Rescue Plan and proposes child care from birth until kindergarten for families with annual incomes up to $200,000.

Click here to read USA TODAY's full analysis of Biden's budget.

Advocates and providers worry about protecting IVF in Iowa

An Alabama ruling that embryos created through IVF should be legally considered children has no direct impact in Iowa. But the decision has opened the door to questions about the possible effects on IVF care in Iowa from providers at fertility clinics. Doctors and advocates are worried about the potential legal ramifications of existing Iowa law defining an “unborn child,” and from new legislation state lawmakers are considering that furthers the effort to define fertilized embryos as “personhood.” Read more

These graphics explain how IVF works.

Most Iowans support offering birth control pills over the counter, a new poll shows.

Coaches offer dueling reactions after LSU-South Carolina near-brawl

The ugliness that marred the end of the SEC tournament title game Sunday afternoon called for restraint, common sense and a dose of humility from both coaches. South Carolina’s Dawn Staley understood this, apologizing for the Gamecocks’ role in the melée that began when Flau’jae Johnson intentionally fouled MiLaysia Fulwiley and bumped Ashlyn Watkins, and escalated when Kamilla Cardoso shoved the much-smaller Johnson to the floor. LSU's Mulkey, however, went in the opposite direction.

South Carolina beat LSU , but Cardoso will miss the first round of the NCAA tournament for fighting.

Here's the March Madness women's tournament schedule and bracket.

North Carolina and Kentucky headline the winners and losers from men's basketball this weekend.

A scrum erupted on court that would lead to multiple ejections in the final minutes between the South Carolina and LSU.

Photo of the day: Muslims embark on a month of spirituality, reflection

Fasting began on Monday as millions of Muslims around the world observe the holy month of Ramadan. Observers will begin fasting for the next month from sunrise to sunset and engaging in activities that challenge their self-restraint and bring them closer to God. Read more

Muslim devotees offer night prayers marking the start of Islam's holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta on March 11, 2024.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

