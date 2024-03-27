Preston's proposed 2024-25 town government budget totals $5.4 million

Mar. 26—PRESTON — The Board of Selectmen will present a proposed $5.4 million 2024-25 town government budget calling for a 9.8% increase in spending to the Board of Finance next week.

First Selectwoman Sandra Allyn-Gauthier said the proposed budget, up $532,550 over this year's budget, does not yet reflect anticipated major changes coming to the town. Preston has just launched a strategic plan that includes a study of all town-owned properties to meet future needs.

The cleanup of the former Norwich Hospital property is nearly done, with the land to be turned over to the Mohegan Tribe for taxable redevelopment. And the town is continuing design work to create a pedestrian and business-friendly Poquetanuck Village along Route 2A.

The proposed budget includes three new full-time positions ― two Public Works Department workers and one additional full-time firefighter ― for a combined $150,000 in salary costs, not including benefits. The budget includes 4% raises for town employees, an amount Allyn-Gauthier said reflects inflation and the need to remain competitive with surrounding towns and private industry.

Health insurance is projected to increase by 9.8% to $510,205.

The Public Works Department budget would total $1.06 million. Allyn-Gauthier said a recent comparison with similar towns showed the department is understaffed. Currently, the town has five maintainers, each responsible for 18.2 miles of roads. Adding two staff puts Preston in the mid-range for staffing, she said.

Preston has been increasing its paid fire staff gradually over the past several years and now has a paid fire chief, a captain and two full-time firefighters. For one more year, Preston will use $76,000 in its federal American Rescue Plan Act grant to subsidize firefighter salaries.

The town contracts with the Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments for a building official and zoning enforcement officer. A three-year grant for the positions gradually increases the town's share of the cost, from 25% in this year's budget to 50% next year and 75% in the following year. Preston also shares an assessor with Ledyard.

"We try to take advantage of regional sharing opportunities when we can," Allyn-Gauthier said, "especially for those hard-to-find positions."

The budget schedule calls for the Board of Selectmen to present the proposed town budget to the Board of Finance on April 3. The Board of Education will present its proposed $15.1 million 2024-25 budget to the finance board April 4. The budget public hearing tentatively is scheduled for April 25, the town meeting for May 9 and the budget referendum for May 23.

c.bessette@theday.com