Preston nears completion of its long-term plan

Mar. 6—PRESTON — Interviews, surveys and public forums held over the past eight months have generated a draft strategic plan for the town with goals ranging from the need for a study of town properties to improving cell phone and internet service.

About 20 people listened as Justin Martin, president of Martin & Associates, and Phil Auger, vice president, reviewed the five goals and proposed plans to address them on Tuesday night. Residents peppered the consultants and town leaders with questions and suggestions for the strategic plan.

The Board of Selectmen and Board of Education have slated a joint meeting at 6 p.m. March 28 at the Preston Plains Middle School to hear a presentation on the final draft. First Selectwoman Sandra Allyn-Gauthier said it's too early to say whether the boards will be ready to adopt the plan.

With the former Norwich Hospital cleanup winding down and the property to be turned over to the Mohegan tribe months later for development, the consultants recommended the town create an economic development plan. Residents have said the town needs to balance the expected new development with the town's rural, agricultural character.

Allyn-Gauthier said the town could reestablish an economic development commission that has fallen dormant over the years.

Residents on Tuesday questioned why Preston hasn't seen development along routes 2 and 2A, with all the casino traffic whizzing by. One answer is the lack of sewer and water lines along the two roads.

The second goal calls for creating a plan to improve the quality of schools and municipal services. This goal, Martin said, pertains to what is inside the buildings by recruiting and retaining quality staff to educate students and provide town services.

The next goal involves conducting a study and implement a plan to best use all school and town buildings. After the meeting, Allyn-Gauthier said a facilities committee is being formed to do this. The committee will include one representative each from the boards of selectmen, education, planning and zoning and finance and three members of the public.

Resident Mike Clancy said Preston Plains Middle School, site of Tuesday's meeting, along with Town Hall and the library all are aging and obsolete. But while the consultants cited statewide statistics that show school-age population declining, Preston's projections are for a slow rise in enrollment in the coming years, Superintendent Roy Seitsinger said.

During past forums and in the survey, residents expressed frustration over slow internet and lack of cellphone service in parts of town. Investing in technology, such as broadband, for schools and residents was the fourth goal in the draft report.

"Validate and reinvigorate civic pride through communication and community initiative events" is the final goal. Residents on Tuesday said communication with them is lacking, including lack of publicity about the strategic plan itself.

Resident Jill Keith asked that the town create a section on the town website to post all documents related to the strategic plan and add to it as the plan progresses. Others said the town should create an email system to notify residents of important meetings.

