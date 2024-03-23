Preston man faces charges after police find 230 grams of meth

Mar. 22—PRESTON, Minn. — A Preston man is facing four felony charges after law enforcement searched his car and found 230 grams — about half a pound — of what is thought to be methamphetamines.

On Friday, March 22, 2024, Marshall Montgomery Rolfs, 26, of Preston, was charged with two felony counts of first-degree sale: 17 grams or more-cocaine or meth within 90-day period; two felony counts of first-degree possession: 50 grams or more-cocaine or meth; and two misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Each of the first two counts comes with, respectively, a maximum sentence of 30 years imprisonment and/or a $1 million fine; and a maximum sentence: not less than 65 months imprisonment, not more than 40 years and/or a fine of not more than $1 million.

According to the criminal complaint:

Preston's city administrator told Police Chief Blaise Sass at about 10:13 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2024, that the city administrator saw an individual seated in the driver's seat of a silver Ford Explorer with the engine running and the indivdual appeared to be either deceased or sleeping.

When Sass arrived at the location, he approached the vehicle on the driver's side and observed a male subject who was leaned back in the seat with his head back and his mouth open. Sass knocked loudly on the window several times but the subject did not respond. Sass observed a small, clear plastic baggie containing a white crystalline substance between the man's legs and a rolled up $50 bill on the floor between his feet. Sass again knocked loudly on the window, and the man finally woke up.

After some confusion from the man about which window to roll down, Sass asked the man if he had meth between his legs, and the subject admitted the substance was meth. The man also admitted to Sass he had used the meth at around midnight and then passed out.

When Sass asked the man if he had any other controlled substance or paraphernalia in the vehicle, the man reached into the center console and retrieved a small baggie of a crystalline substance that he admitted was meth, and also showed Sass a black case containing a black pipe with residue, commonly used for smoking methamphetamine.

Investigator Jordan Heyer and Sgt. Tim Rasmussen with the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene to assist.

A field sobriety test was administered, and Sass reported that the man showed impairment.

Meanwhile, Heyer conducted a field test of the substance in the smaller baggie. The test resulted in a presumptive positive for methamphetamine/amphetamine.

Sass applied for and was granted a warrant for a blood or urine sample from the man, and a blood sample was taken.

After a search warrant on the Ford Explorer was executed, law enforcement confiscated drug paraphrenalia including a digital scale, $5,236 in cash and a final weight of all the methamphetamine in the man's possession totaled 230.7 grams.

Rolf remains in the Fillmore County Jail with an unconditional bond or bail set at $200,000 and a conditional bond or bail set at $50,000.

He is set to make an initial appearance in District Court in Fillmore County in front of Judge Jeremy Clinefelter at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2024.