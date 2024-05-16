Preston Commission appoints Jim Fields as interim sheriff; Friends remember former Sheriff Paul 'Moe' Pritt, who died this week

May 15—KINGWOOD — The Preston County Commission met in emergency session Wednesday to appoint Jim Fields as temporary successor to Sheriff Paul "Moe " Pritt, not to exceed 30 days.

Pritt passed away at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital Monday Night. He was running unopposed for reelection in the recent Primary Election.

West Virginia state law requires the county commission to appoint a replacement within 30 days if the term of sheriff, prosecuting attorney, assessor or county surveyor cannot be completed.

Pritt, a Terra Alta resident, attended East Preston High School, and graduated from Fairmont State college in 1992 with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. He graduated from the West Virginia State Police academy in 1994, according to a post on the Preston County Sheriff's Department Facebook page.

Pritt served as chief deputy for two terms under Sheriff Dan Loughrie, who took office Jan. 1, 2013.

"Moe was a private man in a public office, " Loughrie said. "He was a good friend, a good man, and a good and respected chief deputy. He always took his responsibilities seriously. As I've said before, he always had my back, and I mean that literally and figuratively. This has been a devastating shock. Sheriff Pritt will be sadly missed. This is a huge loss for all of Preston County. I want to extend my deepest sympathy to his family."

Pritt leaves behind a wife and three daughters.

Circuit Court Judge Stephen Shaffer said he knew Pritt for about 30 years.

"Moe was a fantastic person, " he said. "The best way I could describe him was that he was a peacemaker, the Switzerland of the department. We had many meetings and we always worked everything out. He was a good man, a good friend, and a good sheriff. I looked on him as almost a brother. My love and my prayers are with his family and the members of the Sheriff's Department."

Kingwood Mayor Jean Guillot said Pritt was a good friend.

"It was sad, " he said about Pritt's passing, "He was young, and I really liked him. If we had a law enforcement issue we could always call on him. He will be missed."

Captain J. G. Rodehever said he worked with Pritt for 16 years at the sheriff's department. He said Pritt's passing was due to complications from an illness and was both sudden and unexpected.

"His presence and leadership will be missed by all of us, " Rodehever said.