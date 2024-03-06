Pressley, Merrell win Buncombe district court seats. Christy remains Superior Court Clerk

ASHEVILLE - There will be some new faces in the Buncombe County Courthouse as voters elected two new district court judges, according to preliminary results. All the candidates in these races were Democrats. The primary election determined who will win each seat.

Meredith Pressley Stone and Robin Merrell will serve as the next judges in Buncombe County District Court, defeating their respective challengers, Todd Lentz and Emily Sutton Dezio.

Jean Marie Christy wipes tears from her eyes after winning the Buncombe County Clerk of Superior Court election, March 5, 2024.

More: Buncombe district court judge forum: Bail bonds, criminal justice reform, jail disparity

Incumbent Clerk of Superior Court Jean Marie Christy emerged victorious, defeating her opponent, Johanna Finklestein.

Results will become official March 15.

Meredith Pressley Stone.

Robin Merrell.

The Results

North Carolina District Court Judge District 40 Seat 6 (31,518 votes cast)

Robin Leigh Merrell: 57.64%

Emily Sutton Dezio: 42.36%

North Carolina District Court Judge District 40 Seat 7 (31,416 votes cast)

Meredith Pressley Stone: 76.09%

Todd Lentz: 23.91%

Buncombe County Clerk of Superior Court (31,514 votes cast)

Jean Marie Christy: 65.77%

Johanna Finkelstein: 34.23%

Mitchell Black covers Buncombe County and health care for the Citizen Times. Email him at mblack@citizentimes.com or follow him on Twitter @MitchABlack. Please help support local journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Pressley, Merrell, Christy emerge victorious in Buncombe court battles