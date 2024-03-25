Press & Sun-Bulletin Student of the Week: See the nominations and vote

The nominations for the latest Press & Sun-Bulletin Student of the Week are in, and you can now vote for the week's top student.

Voting is open until noon, Thursday, March 28, on our website.

We will announce the winner at pressconnects.com on Friday, March 29, and in the Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sunday, March 31.

Local school administrators nominated students who have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and provide the details on their accomplishments below.

To cast a vote, visit the poll at the bottom of this nominees list.

And the nominees for the Press & Sun-Bulletin Student of the Week are …

Alex Aubel, Owego Free Academy: Alex, a senior, is charismatic, creative, and always looking for ways to improve. She is a student athlete at OFA who excels in the classroom and in athletics. She leads by example and still finds a way to be one of the top students in her class. Her positive energy and motivation is contagious both in the classroom and on the field. Even with her busy academic and athletic schedule, she still finds a way to be a peer mentor, be the treasurer of Student Council, work on the yearbook, and be a member of National Honor Society. Alex will continue to find success in her future endeavors.

Syria Frank, Susquehanna Valley: Syria is a standout student at SVHS. Her exceptional grades and rank in the top 10% of the class underscore her work ethic and speak volumes about her natural aptitude. She is truly a gifted student. More impressive than her grades is her ability to balance her extracurricular activities and employment. Syria is a member of Model UN and recently traveled to Washington D.C. to debate with other students around the world. She also participates in Mathletes and is part of the inaugural class of the SV Transformational Leadership Program in partnership with Binghamton University. Syria is also a dependable employee at Wegmans. If Wegmans is a grocery store you frequent, odds are Syria has greeted you with a big smile on her face or helped you find an item in the aisle. Syria has unparalleled drive, unwavering focus, and a heightened responsibility.

Maggie Jennison, Candor: Maggie is a high honor roll student, and is the president of the National Honor Society and Senior Class Treasurer. She is a three-sport athlete, participating in soccer, basketball, and track. In addition to her academic and athletic responsibilities, she balances her time with an out-of-school work placement. Her teacher shared this quote regarding Maggie: "She is extremely responsible, steps up in class and in extra-curricular situations to do what needs to be done. She works with focus and motivation, and sets a moral, athletic, and academic example for all of her peers."

Emily Jones, Union-Endicott: U-E is proud to nominate 2024 Valedictorian Emily Jones for Student of the Week. Emily has balanced AP and college-level courses while maintaining a nearly perfect average. She has also taken a variety of courses in computer technology, STEM, and the arts. Emily also plays varsity tennis for the Tigers and is a positive role model in our school community. She has been a performer in our annual musical and has set goals to study law in college.

