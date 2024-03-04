Press & Sun-Bulletin Student of the Week: See the nominations and vote

The nominations for the latest Press & Sun-Bulletin Student of the Week are in, and you can now vote for the week's top student.

Voting is open until noon, Thursday, March 7, on our website.

We will announce the winner at pressconnects.com on March 8 and in the Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sunday, March 10. Our next poll will publish on Monday, March 11, with a new list of nominees.

Local school administrators nominated students who have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and provide the details on their accomplishments below.

To cast a vote, visit the poll at the bottom of this nominees list.

And the nominees for the Press & Sun-Bulletin Student of the Week are …

Gabriella (Gabe) Dietzman, Chenango Forks: Gabriella, a senior, is the kind of student an educator only sees a few of in their career. She is responsible, intellectual, humble, and kind. Her academics stand out but are overshadowed by her leadership ability, commitment to her school and community, and most of all the quality of her character.

Gabe has taken college level course work beginning in her sophomore year and by graduation will have taken 17 college level or AP courses and accumulated as many as 53 college credits toward her bachelor's degree. Surprisingly, this is not where she stands out the most.

Gabe’s “strongest strength” is as a community member where she is a leader, a helper, and a role model for others. To highlight a few of her accomplishments: National Honor Society Member, president, and peer tutor; class representative for Student Council and President in her senior year; Elementary School Summer Enrichment Program Volunteer as both a counselor and swim instructor; French Club Member; President of the Interact Club (Rotary sponsored Service Club); President of Mock Trial; President of the Class of 2024 during her Junior year; Vice-President of the Art Club; Science Olympiad Member.

Most notably last summer Gabe took the initiative as a high school junior to apply for a research assistantship for Binghamton University’s Chemistry Lab. Gabe became the first high school student volunteer in the lab and spent last summer and this school year as a junior researcher helping graduate students and professors with lab research.

Nick Gates, Susquehanna Valley: Nick is a motivated senior and is a student in the academically rigorous New Visions Law and Government Academy, as well as an apprentice at HH&K.

He is always up for a challenge, seeking new opportunities to grow as an individual.

Nick joined the Model UN team this year and recently traveled to Washington, D.C., where he participated in simulations of the UN General Assembly and debates.

Nick also applied and was accepted to attend the Students Inside Albany Conference, which will be held in May 2024. He will represent Broome and Tioga counties.

Nick is most deserving of the student of the week.

Mallory Kienzler, Johnson City: Mallory is a standout student, consistently exhibiting exceptional leadership, high character, and remarkable achievements across various domains.

In her roles as the drum major, student class vice president, clarinet section leader, and co-captain of the girls' varsity tennis team, Mallory consistently inspires and guides her peers, setting a positive example that others readily follow.

She boasts an impressive 98.9 high school GPA and her dedication is evident in her outstanding performance at the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA), as well as her participation in National Honor Society, Tri-M Honor Society, and active participation in the New Visions Health Academy.

Mallory volunteers at the Discovery Center, Toys for Tots, Johnson City Elementary School, Dollars for Scholars, and the Spiedie Fest. She is a valuable member of the varsity lacrosse team and holds leadership roles in Athletes 2 Athletes, Spanish Club, and Key Club.

Mallory Kienzler is the epitome of a well-rounded student – academically accomplished, a leader in various capacities, and a dedicated community volunteer. Her exceptional character, leadership skills, and commitment to service make her an ideal candidate for Student of the Week.

