Presidents Cup at a glance

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A brief look at Sunday in the Presidents Cup at Liberty National:
RESULT: United States 19, International 11.
SINGLES: International 7 1/2, United States 4 1/2.
SERIES: The Americans won for the seventh straight time to lead 10-1-1.
TROPHY: President Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to present the trophy.
WINLESS: Nick Price became the first captain to lose three times.
MATCH OF THE DAY: Hideki Matsuyama made eight birdies and an eagle, and he still had to go 17 holes to beat Justin Thomas.
SHOT OF THE DAY: Matt Kuchar drove to 2 feet for eagle on No. 12.
KEY STATISTIC: Phil Mickelson set records this week for victories overall (25), in fourballs (10) and in foursomes (12).
NOTEWORTHY: This was the largest margin of victory since the Americans won by eight points in 2000.
QUOTEWORTHY: "They're an overpowering team that played some phenomenal golf. It was tough to watch, especially being on the receiving end." — Price.
NEXT TIME: Royal Melbourne on Dec. 12-15 in 2019.
