    Presidents Cup at a glance

    JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A brief look at Sunday in the Presidents Cup at Liberty National:

    RESULT: United States 19, International 11.

    SINGLES: International 7 1/2, United States 4 1/2.

    SERIES: The Americans won for the seventh straight time to lead 10-1-1.

    TROPHY: President Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to present the trophy.

    WINLESS: Nick Price became the first captain to lose three times.

    MATCH OF THE DAY: Hideki Matsuyama made eight birdies and an eagle, and he still had to go 17 holes to beat Justin Thomas.

    SHOT OF THE DAY: Matt Kuchar drove to 2 feet for eagle on No. 12.

    KEY STATISTIC: Phil Mickelson set records this week for victories overall (25), in fourballs (10) and in foursomes (12).

    NOTEWORTHY: This was the largest margin of victory since the Americans won by eight points in 2000.

    QUOTEWORTHY: "They're an overpowering team that played some phenomenal golf. It was tough to watch, especially being on the receiving end." — Price.

    NEXT TIME: Royal Melbourne on Dec. 12-15 in 2019.