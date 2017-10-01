Presidents Cup at a glance

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A brief look at Saturday's sessions in the Presidents Cup at Liberty National:

LEADING: United States 14 1/2, International 3 1/2.

FOURSOMES: United States 3 1/2, International 1/2.

FOURBALLS: United States 3, International 1.

ANTI-CLIMACTIC FINISH: The Americans were one match away from reaching the 15 1/2 points required to win. Anirban Lahiri and Si Woo Kim won their fourballs match to prevent the Saturday celebration.

SUNDAY SINGLES: The Americans only need one point to win.

MATCH OF THE DAY: Lahiri birdied the 16th and 17th holes to lead his team to a 1-up victory.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Charley Hoffman chipped in for birdie on the 17th that appeared to square the match until Lahiri made a 20-footer on top of him.

RECORD DAY: Phil Mickelson's victory with Kevin Kisner in foursomes was Mickelson's 25th victory, setting a Presidents Cup record held by Tiger Woods.

KEY STATISTIC: The Americans went 13 consecutive matches without a loss. Three were halved.

NOTEWORTHY: The 11-point lead going into singles is the largest in Presidents Cup history.

QUOTEWORTHY: "No. I wish we had won tonight." — Dustin Johnson on if he felt sorry for the International team.

TELEVISON: Noon to 6 p.m., NBCs.