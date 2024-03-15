Mar. 15—The Presidential Preference Primary is Tuesday, March 19. Registered voters have until noon Monday, March 18 to cast advance ballots at the Dickinson County Courthouse. State law requires polling places to remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.

The Presidential Preference Primary replaces the party caucus this year. With the exception of elections in 1980 and 1992, Kansans have always held a caucus to determine a party favorite. The change comes after the Kansas Senate passed House Bil 2053 on a 28-12 vote.

This change applies only to the 2024 election. Unless another bill is passed, voting will return to the caucus format in 2028.

Registered Democrats may cast a vote for President Joseph R. Biden Jr., Dean Phillips, Jason Michael Palmer, or Marianne Williamson. Although listed on the ballot, Phillips has ended his campaign. Williamson suspended her run for office but relaunched her campaign Feb. 28.

Registered Republicans will see former president Donald J. Trump, Nikki R. Haley, Ron DeSantis, and Ryan L. Binkley on their ballots. All but Trump have announced their departure from the race.

On Tuesday, Dickinson County voters can vote at their designated polling place. Anyone with questions about where they are supposed to cast their ballot can give the County Clerk's office a call at 785-263-3774 or go to https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview/.

Jeanne Livingston, county clerk, recently spoke to the county commissioners about the laws surrounding polling place attire and behavior.

"Because this (court house and county building) is a polling place, there cannot be any electioneering within 200 feet of the courthouse," she told them. "That means no campaign signs, stickers, hat, anything like that can be worn in here."

Voters will need to provide a copy of a government issued ID and the voter's signature must be verified. According to the Secretary of State's office a signature is verified when it matches the voter signature on file with the county election office.

Acceptable forms of photo ID are: driver's license or driver's license or ID card issued by Kansas or another state, U.S. passport, U.S. military ID, ID card issued by a Native American tribe, employee badge or ID issued by a government office, student ID card from an accredited postsecondary education institution in Kansas, Concealed carry license issued by Kansas or another state, public assistance ID card issued by a government office.

Exemptions to the photo ID law, and means to apply for a free identification card can be found at https://sos.ks.gov/elections/photo-id.html