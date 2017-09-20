Presidential paranoia: Does Mueller have a mole in the White House?

President Trump has a long history of consorting with conspiracy theorists, including Alex Jones and Roger Stone. He has expressed paranoid speculation about global warming, foreign business competition and the American electoral system. That attitude has infected his administration, where, according to a report in the New York Times, “White House officials privately express fear that colleagues may be wearing a wire to surreptitiously record conversations for [special counsel Robert] Mueller” — an unprecedented level of suspicion at the upper echelons of an American presidency.

Are those fears justified? How did we get to this point?

Michael D’Antonio, the author of Trump biographies “Never Enough” and “The Truth About Trump,” said the president has confessed to being a little paranoid and suggested this can help someone succeed in business.

“I think Trump is temperamentally inclined toward conspiracy theories and, at the same time, disinclined to do the work of studying matters fully,” D’Antonio told Yahoo News. “It takes a flexible, curious mind to seek out competing ideas and weigh them. Then it takes even more rigor to fashion a complex solution to a vexing problem. It’s much easier to listen to one or two voices who affirm your preconceptions and dismiss all others because they are somehow against you.”

According to D’Antonio, paranoia is an easy way out for someone like Trump, who is so upset by the prospect of being wrong that he almost never admits that he is.

“This frame of mind allows him to cling to the belief that anyone who criticizes him is out to get him and that their observations are attacks which must be met with a force that is, in his words, ‘10 times’ greater. Paranoia justifies obliterating opponents because they don’t just disagree, they are out to get you,” he said.

Donald F. McGahn, an American campaign finance lawyer, exits Trump Tower in New York City, Jan. 14, 2017.

On Sunday, the New York Times published an in-depth article about the hostility and clashes between Donald F. McGahn, the White House counsel and assistant to the president, and Ty Cobb, a lawyer tasked with running the Trump camp’s response to the federal investigation into Russian meddling. A particularly revealing passage states that White House staffers fear their colleagues may be wearing a wire to help Mueller:

Tension between the two comes as life in the White House is shadowed by the investigation. Not only do Mr. Trump, Mr. Kushner and Mr. McGahn all have lawyers, but so do other senior officials. The uncertainty has grown to the point that White House officials privately express fear that colleagues may be wearing a wire to surreptitiously record conversations for Mr. Mueller.

There is no outside evidence to support those fears, but it would be a remarkable development, almost certainly unprecedented, if investigators were recruiting White House staffers to secretly record other members of the administration.

To be sure, historians and White House experts say it’s unlikely law enforcement and intelligence agencies have resorted to this tactic, now or in the past.

“As far as someone wearing a wire from the special prosecutor, I don’t know of that ever happening before. And certainly if it happened during the Watergate investigation, it never became public,” Richard Benedetto, a retired White House correspondent and professor of journalism at American University, said.

Benedetto suggested the White House staff must feel an awful lot of pressure from the Mueller investigation and the media right now.