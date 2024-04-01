Presidential nominees all but decided before RI's primary, but these voters still excited

Although both major parties' presidential nominations are already sewn up, Tuesday's Rhode Island Presidential Preference Primary will be exciting for 1,894 voters in particular: 17-year-olds who will be able to vote for the first time ever under a new law passed last year.

The law gives 17-year-olds the right to vote in a primary election if they will be 18 on the day of November's general election. And 1,894 such 17-year-olds took advantage of the new law and registered to vote by the March 3 deadline.

"I actually think it's cool," said Atticus Thompson, of East Greenwich. "It gets more voters out, also."

"I think that should be the case everywhere in every state," concurred Katherine Bernhardt, of East Providence. "If you're going to vote in the general election, your view matters in the primary as well."

Bernhardt, a registered Democrat, said that even though Joe Biden and Donald Trump have their parties' nominations sewn up, the primary is still important, if only to give voters a chance to voice their displeasure with their party's presumptive nominee.

"I plan on not voting for Joe Biden," Bernhardt said, while keeping her planned vote confidential.

"I feel that Joe Biden's presidency has been disappointing," she said, especially on issues important to young people, including taking action to address climate change.

Party affiliation not as strong among 17-year-olds

Thompson is registered as an unaffiliated voter, which allows him to vote in either party's primary, but he must choose one or the other.

"I tend to lean more Republican," he said, adding that he will vote in that party's primary.

But his preferred candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, effectively dropped out when he suspended his candidacy in January after finishing fourth in the Iowa caucuses. "I liked his acknowledgement of the deep state and his intention to put a crack in them," said Thompson, who added that he liked Ramaswamy's education policies, too.

"I would say it's Trump now that Vivek dropped out," Thompson concluded.

Among all voters, those unaffiliated with a party make up the largest bloc, representing 47% of 773,593 registered voters. But, among the 17-year-olds registered for Tuesday's primary, the unaffiliated represent a majority, 60%. Most of the shift from party affiliation to independent registration comes at the expense of the Democratic Party. While the party claims 39% of all voters, it has only 27% of the 17-year-olds. Republicans make up 14% of the overall registered voters and 13% of the 17-year-olds.

A quick look at shifting demographics among new voters

Each of Rhode Island's 39 cities and towns has 17-year-olds registered, from 1 in New Shoreham, the municipality on Block Island, to 146 in Providence.

Looking at the first names of registered voters, the 17-year-olds, not surprisingly, show a shift away from the old standards. While Michael, John and Robert, along with Jennifer, Maria and Elizabeth are the most popular names with voters overall, Olivia, Isabella and Emma, along with Nicholas, Andrew and Benjamin are tops among the 17-year-olds.

Last names don't change as much, though they have an added Hispanic flair. The tops overall are Smith, Johnson and Brown, while, among 17-year-olds, they're Brown, Hernandez and Smith.

