Presidential Historian: Trump Actually Doing 'Us All A Favor' With Fascist Rhetoric

NBC News presidential historian and author Michael Beschloss on Monday shared a major bugbear he has about the 2024 election.

“I hate it when people treat this race as if it’s just one more presidential campaign,” Beschloss told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski of the likely rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, who is now the presumptive GOP nominee.

“A major party candidate is saying, ‘You elect me, there’s going to be dictatorship, bloodbath, violence, retribution against my political enemies,’ that equals what we saw in Italy, in Germany and other places,” Beschloss warned.

He added, “If Americans do not get that, if they choose that voluntarily, then this country has changed in a way that I do not understand.”

Trump, suggested Beschloss, had actually “done us all a favor” with his violent rhetoric because he’d brought out into the open the possibility of how “fascism and dictatorship might come to America.”

Previously, a candidate with fascistic tendencies could have pretended to be “a normal candidate” and then suddenly upended the Constitution after winning the election.

“In a way, Donald Trump has made it easier because when he tells you he’ll be a dictator for a day, we all know that dictators don’t resign after a day,” Beschloss explained. “When he uses the word ‘bloodbath.’ Yes, it was in the context of an automobile industry speech, but he knew exactly what he was saying. When he talks about suspending the Constitution, or migrants as animals, this is him. He’s telling you what this choice is.”

Watch Beschloss’ full analysis here:

