How Presidential Election Recounts Work

Green Party’s presidential candidate Jill Stein requested the Wisconsin’s election board to recount votes from the Nov. 8 presidential election. The effort has received support from the Hillary Clinton campaign and the board is expected to complete the recount by Dec. 13.

“The recount was not filed in order to change the election outcome, which is unlikely, nor to favor any one candidate. We are pursuing this recount to verify the integrity of the election result,” Stein’s campaign manager David Cobb said in a statement.

While former Democratic candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called the move a “legal right” during interviews Sunday, President-elect Donald Trump slammed Stein's effort to recount votes in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, calling it a "scam."

"This is a scam by the Green Party for an election that has already been conceded, and the results of this election should be respected instead of being challenged and abused, which is exactly what Jill Stein is doing," Trump said.

But how does the recount process work?

According to Wisconsin's recount rules, the recount will be conducted by a board of canvassers — the same board that counted the initial results — and is overseen by the elections commission. The commission determines which ballots need to be recounted and which do not.

The recount process in Wisconsin involves reviewing poll lists, absentee ballots, ballot bags and containers, provisional ballots and finally, counting the votes.

The state faces a federal deadline of Dec. 13, which gives the canvassers just a couple of weeks to count approximately 2.9 million votes. If Wisconsin does not meet the Dec. 13 deadline, its electoral votes may not count in the federal government's final vote tally and Trump could lose the 10 electoral votes he picked up in the state. The same goes for any other state where a recount could take place.

Related Articles