PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE: Watch parties set for Thursday evening

Jun. 26—TRAVERSE CITY — Several groups in the region are organizing "watch parties" for the first presidential debate on Thursday evening, June 27.

President Joe Biden will square off against former President Donald Trump at 9 p.m. at CNN headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. No studio audience will be present and the two candidates will not be allowed props of any kind.

In Traverse City, the Michigan Democratic Party's "One Campaign" will host a debate watch party starting at 8:30 p.m. The event will be held at 818 Red Dr., Suite 100, on the grounds of the Grand Traverse Commons.

Advance registration is required no later than Wednesday, June 26. Space may be limited so early registration is advised, officials said. To register, visit https://www.mobilize.us/2024mivictory/event/635605/. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

MDP's One Campaign is a statewide effort separate from the Grand Traverse Democratic Party organization, though many members of the local party are expected to attend Thursday's event.

Local Republicans are gathering in various private homes around the area to watch the presidential debate, according to Kathleen Haueisen, who chairs the Grand Traverse County Republican Party.

"We've got a lot going on at our Action Center this week — and next," said Haueisen. "I encourage people to visit us online for the complete calendar of upcoming events."

The GTGOP Action Center is located at 1730 S. Garfield Ave. in the former Cherryland Mall. For more information, visit https://gtgop.org/.

No public watch parties are currently scheduled in Antrim, Benzie, Leelanau and Kalkaska Counties, according to local party websites and Facebook pages.

Further south, the Manistee County Democratic Party is hosting a watch party starting at 8 p.m. That event will be held at the party's campaign office, 335 River St. in Manistee. Attendees are asked to bring their beverage of choice and a snack to share with others.

At the same time, the Manistee County Republican Party is hosting at Fricano's Manistee River, 440 River St. in Manistee. Party officials said light appetizers and a cash bar will be available.

The second presidential debate, hosted by ABC, is scheduled for September 10 at a location yet to be announced.