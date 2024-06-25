When is the presidential debate? When and how to watch CNN-hosted event

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will participate in the first presidential debate of the 2024 cycle this week. The 90-minute debate in Atlanta will be hosted by CNN and will differ from past debates with the absence of a studio audience. Here’s when and where you can stream it.

When is the presidential debate? What time is the presidential debate?

The presidential debate will take place Thursday, June 27 at 9 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. CT at CNN's studios in Georgia.

Where can I watch the first presidential debate between Biden and Trump?

If you have cable, you can watch the live debate on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and CNN Max

Can I stream the presidential debate?

The debate will be streaming on CNN.com.

Who are the moderators for the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden?

CNN news anchor Jake Tapper watches as co-anchor Dana Bash adjusts her ear piece before the start of the 11th Democratic Party 2020 presidential debate with former Vice-President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in a CNN Washington Bureau studio in Washington, DC on March 15, 2020.

CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate the first presidential debate for 2024, according to CNN's pressroom.

What are the rules for the CNN presidential debate?

Along with not having a studio audience, both campaigns have agreed to have no interaction with campaign staff, no use of notes and not to interrupt each other during the debate, according to a release from CNN. Microphones will be muted except for that candidate's allotted time to speak. The moderators “will use all tools at their disposal to enforce timing and ensure a civilized discussion,” according to the network.

Who's running for president 2024?

Along with Biden and Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is running as an Independent and Chase Oliver is running under the Libertarian Party. Kennedy and Oliver will not be participating in the debate.

When is the second presidential debate?

The second debate is scheduled for Sept. 10 and will be hosted by ABC. As of June 2024, the details about the location and moderators for the ABC-hosted debate have yet to be announced.

When do we vote for president?

The General Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

