Presidential candidates make final push before Super Tuesday

Presidential candidates are making their final push before Super Tuesday.

Early voting is going on and this week Massachusetts will be one of 15 states to head to the polls to choose the Republican nominee for President.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley held a rally at the Sheraton Hotel in Needham on Saturday night.

According to the latest Suffolk University Poll, Haley trails former President Donald Trump by 17 points in Massachusetts.

Haley says more people need to come out to vote for her to overcome the deficit.

“We do have a country to save,” she said during her event. “I tell you how we save her, we need you all to get out and vote we need you to take your friends and family and get out to vote, we need you to be loud, we need you to keep the faith and the hope.”

Donald Trump campaigned in North Carolina on Saturday. Trump picked up more delegates by winning in Michigan, Missouri, and Idaho.

During a rally, he once again criticized President Biden for his immigration policies.

“Biden’s conduct on our border is by any definition, a conspiracy to overthrow the United States of America, Trump said. “You know, he talks about democracy, he is a danger to democracy,” he added.

Despite losing every primary so far, Haley has vowed to stay in the race until the Republican Convention.

She will continue to campaign in New England on Sunday, with rallies in Vermont and Maine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

