Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, will appear on the presidential ballot in Michigan following their nomination from the Natural Law Party.

Angela Benander, director of communications and media relations for Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, confirmed via text message that the party had filed documents for Kennedy to appear on the ballot in Michigan.

Kennedy — the son of former U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy and former Sen. Ted Kennedy — initially launched a campaign for the Democratic nomination, before dropping his bid to run as an independent. He is known for his work as an environmental lawyer, as well as an anti-vaccine advocate.

According to Kennedy’s campaign, he will also appear on the ballot in Utah and has gathered the signatures needed to appear on the ballot in New Hampshire, Nevada, Hawaii, North Carolina, Idaho, Nebraska and Iowa.

Democrats are expected to nominate President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Former President Donald Trump is on track to be the GOP’s nominee once again. He has not selected a running mate.

The post Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to appear on Michigan ballot appeared first on Michigan Advance.