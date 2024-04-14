Presidential campaign begins on PA battlegrounds

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From your local election headquarters, the presidential campaign is heating up with the Pennsylvania primary just ten days away.

Before election day, the two major party candidates have campaign stops in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania could very well prove to be a make-or-break state in the race for the White House.

28/22 News reached out for insight into what the Keystone State means in this pivotal election year.

Former president Donald Trump rallied supporters near Allentown Saturday night.

Trump and incumbent President Joe Biden have their eyes on our battleground state.

Pennsylvania has 19 electoral votes at stake making the Keystone State key.

Only four other states have as many or more electoral votes California, Florida, Texas, and New York.

Residents react to President Biden’s visit to his hometown

“Again nobody can take it for granted. It’s slim margins,” said Thomas Schubilla Chairman of the Luzerne County Democratic party.

Whoever takes Pennsylvania’s popular vote in November will take all 19 electoral votes and the outcome may be decided by a handful of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

“These are the people that are going to help swing, one way or another the election. Pennsylvania makes a difference and northeastern Pennsylvania is one of the key areas,” stated Dr. David Sosar a political analyst.

Proof in point Trump took the keystone state in his 2016 presidential win, and in 2020 biden took Pennsylvania on the way to the White House.

“Nobody wins the presidential anymore without Pennsylvania,” added Sosar.

“It is do or die. Pennsylvania is absolutely do or die,” says Schubilla.

Sosar predicts Biden, the Scranton native, will target larger cities like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia during his campaign run as Trump looks to shoot small.

“Do you want to vote for the hometown boy or somebody who feels your pain?” asked Sosar.

Key topics like the economy, immigration, and abortion will prove pivotal to capturing the Pennsylvania vote.

“It is do or die. Pennsylvania is absolutely do or die. Again if you look at the number, if you look at the math it is very difficult to overcome no winning Pennsylvania. You really have to sweep. And our area, again it could be make or break.,” continued Schubilla.

An area that could settle the rematch of the 2020 race for the White House.

“Pennsylvania can be a real exciting place to watch because of this campaign and I can’t wait,” says Sosar.

President Biden will visit Scranton on Tuesday and both Pittsburgh and Philadelphia later in the week.

We are waiting to hear from republican leaders if former President Trump will campaign in PA before the April 23 primary.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.