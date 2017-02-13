The President v. the courts

On February 3, Federal District Judge James Robart of Seattle temporarily blocked Executive Order 13769, President Donald Trump’s controversial order on refugee admission and travel from Mideast countries.

Judge Robart, appointed by President George W. Bush in 2003, placed a temporary restraining order (TRO) on the executive order until full arguments in the case brought against the Trump administration by Washington State and Minnesota could be heard. (On February 9, a panel of three federal judges in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit unanimously upheld the TRO.)

During his campaign, President Donald Trump was noted for his unabashed and often controversial tweets. As President, he has continued to use Twitter as a tool to speak directly to his supporters and the country at large. In response to Robart’s TRO, President Trump expressed his disapproval of the decision:

Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017





The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017





In response to the Ninth Circuit ruling, he added this:

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017





Folks on the right and the left have criticized the use of the words “so-called judge.” Some have even argued that the President has called into the question the legitimacy of the judiciary.

This is certainly not the first time that a President has criticized the courts. However, as National Constitution Center president and CEO Jeffrey Rosen recently told the The New York Times, “those criticisms were based on constitutional disagreements about the rulings, and it’s hard to think of a president who has challenged the motives of specific judges by name repeatedly, especially before a case is decided, or used the same kind of invective as Mr. Trump has toward the court.”

Here are some other contentious moments in U.S. history between the President and the judiciary.

President Barack Obama and Citizens United

Shortly before President Obama’s 2010 State of the Union Address, the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, struck down restrictions on independent political spending by corporations and unions as violations of the First Amendment. Obama was apprehensive of the decision, to say the least. During his Address, the president said “Last week, the Supreme Court reversed a century of law to open the floodgates for special interests—including foreign corporations—to spend without limit in our elections…Well, I don’t think American elections should be bankrolled by America’s most powerful interests, or worse, by foreign entities. They should be decided by the American people.”

As the President made those remarks, the camera shifted to the members of the Supreme Court, where Justice Samuel Alito could be seen shaking his head and mouthing the words “not true.”

President Theodore Roosevelt and the Lochner Era

Sworn into office in 1901, President Roosevelt led a large progressive coalition in support of an agenda that greatly expanded the federal government and increased protections for workers across the country. This “Progressive Era” chafed against the “Lochner Era” at the Supreme Court. Spanning from 1905 until the 1930s, the period owes its name to the 1905 case of Lochner v. New York.

In the landmark 5-4 decision, the Court struck down a law that limited the number of hours a baker could work in a week, citing a “right to contract” guaranteed by the 14th Amendment. Roosevelt made his feelings on the decision and the Court known when he ran again for President as the nominee of the newly minted Progressive Party.

In his 1910 “New Nationalism” speech, Roosevelt attacked the Supreme Court’s decision in Lochner. He also accused the federal courts of undermining democracy, and called for them to be “deprived of the power” to strike down progressive legislation.

President Andrew Jackson and Native Americans

President Jackson, a Washington outsider, is the supposed author of one of the most famous quotes in constitutional history.