President Trump’s post-campaign rally in Melbourne, Fla.

Just four weeks into his administration, President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Florida on Saturday, repeating his political promises and continuing his attacks on the “dishonest media.”

“I want to be among my friends and among the people,” Trump told a cheering crowd packed into an airport hangar, praising his “truly great movement.”

Insisting he was the victim of false reporting, Trump said his White House was running “so smoothly” and that he “inherited one big mess.” The president has been trying refocus after reports of disarray and dysfunction within his administration. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One before the rally, Trump said he was holding a campaign rally because “Life is a campaign.”

“To make America great again is absolutely a campaign,” he said. “It’s not easy, especially when we’re also fighting the press.”

The rally came during Trump’s third straight weekend at his private south Florida club, Mar-a-Lago. It was another working weekend for the president, who planned to interview at least four potential candidates for the job of national security adviser, a position unexpectedly open after retired Gen. Michael Flynn’s firing early this week. (AP)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.