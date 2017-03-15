President Trump's Longtime Accountant Weighs In on Leak of His 2005 Tax Returns

As speculation that the president may be behind the leak of his own tax returns, one man who knows Donald Trump’s finances is speaking out.

Jack Mitnik, who prepared Trump’s taxes for 30 years and last worked with the real estate mogul in 1995, spoke to Inside Edition Wednesday, saying that "there is no way to tell" who leaked the documents.

Mitnik did not prepare the 2005 returns that were leaked.

"As far as I know, at our practice, we sent the client his own return. What he did with it once he got it, I can’t tell you," he told Inside Edition. "The taxpayer has control of his copy, we don’t control it."

The two pages of the 2005 tax return were mailed anonymously to reporter David Cay Johnston, who wrote the 2016 book, The Making of Donald Trump. Johnston revealed the tax returns on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show Tuesday night.

The taxes are marked "client copy."

He triggered the speculation that Trump himself may be behind the leak when he appeared on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show Tuesday night.

“Donald has a long history of leaking material about himself when he thinks it is in his interest,” he said.

Fox commentator Sean Hannity scorned that theory on his show, saying: “They'll suggest, ‘Oh! Trump probably put it in the guy's mailbox late at night himself!’ Watch, that is going to be the next conspiracy!”

Howard Kurtz, host of Fox News’ Media Buzz, also lashed out about the conspiracy on his show, telling Inside Edition: "This reporter who wrote an anti-Trump book is the last person on Earth who the Trump team would want to give his tax returns to."

When Joe Scarborough suggested the president was behind the leak, Trump's personal attorney tweeted: "You better have proof to back up your claim and big mouth.”

On Wednesday morning, Trump scoffed at Johnston’s claims on Twitter.

“Does anybody really believe that a reporter, who nobody ever heard of, ‘went to his mailbox’ and found my tax returns? @nbcnews fake news!” the president tweeted.

The White House confirmed Tuesday night that the commander in chief made more than $150 million in income in 2005 and paid $38 million in income taxes that year at a tax rate of 25 percent.

Maddow set the nation on fire with a single tweet at 7:36 p.m. Tuesday night, stating that she would release Trump’s tax returns later that night on her show.

But as viewers tuned in, many were left underwhelmed at her report and vented their frustration on social media.

Kurtz told Inside Edition: “A lot of people tuned in to watch Rachel and her big scoop and then it turned into this long historical rambling, analytical talk until she got to the first commercial break and Twitter went crazy."

He added: There is no question that this is a big time blunder by Rachel Maddow, not only did go on far too long to deliver the two pages — what news she had but she turned it into a partisan spectacle although the story didn't quite live up to the hype.”

