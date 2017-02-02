Read President Trump’s executive orders in full

President Trump has begun his presidency with a number of executive orders released in a whirlwind of announcements. Below you’ll find the full text along with summaries of some of the more notable declarations, as provided by the White House and Federal Register websites.

Jan. 30: Reducing Regulation and Controlling Regulatory Costs

Summary: Major regulations are typically reviewed by the White House’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB) before they are issued. That review will continue under this new measure, but agencies will also have to identify which two regulations will be repealed to offset the costs of any new rule. (Reuters)

Jan. 27: Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States

Summary: This act limited immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries. The ban has been challenged successfully by civil liberty groups, but Trump has defended the order and mocked Sen. Chuck Schumer for crying at one of the many antiban protests. As the protests sprang up across the country, former President Barack Obama released a statement saying that he was “heartened by the level of engagement taking place.”

Jan. 27: Rebuilding the U.S. Armed Forces

Summary: President Trump’s order to review and expand the military, including potential overhauls of nuclear deterrent and missile defense systems.

Jan. 25: Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements/Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States

Summary: President Trump’s order to begin construction of the wall and detention facilities along the Mexican border while limiting funding to sanctuary cities. “I believe the steps we will take starting right now will improve the safety in both our countries, going to be very, very good for Mexico,” Trump said. “A nation without borders is not a nation. Beginning today, the United States of America gets back control of its borders, gets back its borders.”

Jan. 24: Construction of American Pipelines

Summary: President Trump’s orders to continue the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, and to use American-made products when doing so to the extent possible.

Jan. 23: Hiring Freeze

Summary: A stop on hiring of civilian employees to federal positions across the executive branch, excluding military or national security personnel.

Jan. 23: Mexico City Policy

Summary: The Mexico City Policy prohibits foreign aid from the U.S. to be given to any nongovernmental organization (NGO) abroad that discusses abortion as a family planning option. Currently, taxpayer dollars cannot be used to fund abortion procedures in other countries, but the order expands that oversight and also prohibits organizations from receiving U.S. family planning funding if they offer abortion counseling or advocate for abortion rights in other countries — even if the medical procedure is legal in that country. (Time)

Jan. 23: Withdrawal of the United States From the Trans-Pacific Partnership Negotiations and Agreement

Summary: President Trump’s order to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations and agreement, which included the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, Vietnam and seven other allies. (AFP)

Jan. 20: Minimizing the Economic Burden of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act Pending Repeal

Summary: The order directs federal agencies to stop issuing regulations that would expand the law’s reach. And it directs them to grant waivers, exemptions and delays of provisions in the Affordable Care Act that would impose costs on states or individuals, potentially including the law’s penalties on people who remain uninsured — a key provision. The order also says federal agencies must allow states greater flexibility in carrying out the health care programs. (Associated Press)