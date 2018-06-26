President Trump Is Using 'Harassment' of Sarah Huckabee Sanders to Raise Campaign Money

President Trump is using recent protests against White House officials to raise campaign money, describing the incidents as “harassment” and “vicious bullying” in a campaign fundraising email sent out Tuesday.

“Sarah Huckabee Sanders was kicked out of a restaurant,” reads the email, which was paid for by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising effort for his campaign and the Republican National Committee. “Kirstjen Nielsen was harassed in her own home. Homeland Security staffers have been warned of ‘increased threats’ from the open borders mob.”

Sanders, the White House press secretary, was denied service at a restaurant called The Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia on Friday because of her role in the Trump Administration. Earlier last week, Homeland Security Secretary Nielsen was heckled at a Mexican restaurant in Washington, D.C., after she defended the administration’s policy of separating migrant parents and their children at the border. Protesters later gathered outside her townhouse and played audio of detained migrant children crying out for their parents.

“And now Democrat Maxine Waters is calling for MORE HARASSMENT of the Silent Majority,” continues the fundraising email for Trump, who has not shied away from violent rhetoric at his own political rallies.

Waters, a congresswoman representing California, told supporters told supporters on Saturday to confront Trump Administration officials in public to protest family separation. Waters later said that she was not calling for physical harm against anyone.

“If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they are not welcome anymore, anywhere,” Waters said during the weekend rally.

Her comments drew backlash from the President, who responded on Twitter by calling her an “extraordinarily low IQ person.” House Speaker Paul Ryan called for Waters to apologize on Tuesday, saying, “there is just no place for that in our public discourse.”