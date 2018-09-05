President Trump Is Using His Anti-Mueller Playbook on Woodward

For President Donald Trump, Bob Woodward presents a similar challenge as Robert Mueller.

The two men are veterans of the Washington Establishment, respected by members of both parties for their skill at sussing out hard-won facts. Their personal backgrounds are even similar: Woodward, a Yale grad and Navy vet who has spent his career at the Washington Post; Mueller, a Princeton grad and former Marine who is dedicated to the FBI.

And the fruits of their investigations — an upcoming book for Woodward, a series of guilty pleas and court verdicts for Mueller — are particularly damning for Trump.

In responding to Woodward’s book, “Fear: Trump in the White House,” which comes out on Sept. 11, Trump has echoed his 15-month attack on the Special Counsel’s investigation and may be foreshadowing his next moves. There were denials from loyal aides. A volley of counter accusations that Woodward made up parts of his book. Even an allegation — offered without evidence — that Woodward might be a Democratic Party operative.

Even before Woodward’s book became a topic of discussion, Trump began his counterattack, expanding his usual criticism of the media last week to include “fake books” which use anonymous sources and are “pure fiction.” (It is an argument he’s previously used to attack Michael Wolff’s controversial “Fire and Fury.”)

I just cannot state strongly enough how totally dishonest much of the Media is. Truth doesn’t matter to them, they only have their hatred & agenda. This includes fake books, which come out about me all the time, always anonymous sources, and are pure fiction. Enemy of the People! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

On Tuesday, initial reports based on early copies of the book obtained by the Post and CNN came out, with juicy details about Trump staffers taking documents off his desk to keep him from signing them, Trump calling Attorney General Jeff Sessions “mentally retarded” and a “dumb Southerner” and members of his staff calling him a “liar” and an “idiot” with the understanding of a “a fifth- or sixth-grader” on foreign policy.

And that’s not to mention the book’s troubling accounts of serious issues such as Trump’s response to the Mueller investigation, his desire to assassinate Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his nonchalance about key American alliances in Asia.

In response, the White House swung into a familiar routine. On Twitter, Trump claimed the book had already been “discredited and refuted,” argued that stories and quotes in it were “made up frauds” and “a con on the public.” Chief of Staff John Kelly, Defense Secretary James Mattis and Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow backed him up with statements refuting parts of the book, while White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave a more polished version of Trump’s argument.

“This book is nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees, told to make the President look bad,” she said in a statement. “While it is not always pretty, and rare that the press actually covers it, President Trump has broken through the bureaucratic process to deliver unprecedented successes for the American people. Sometimes it is unconventional, but he always gets results.”

(In a statement to the Post, Woodward said, “I stand by my reporting.”)

The response echoed Trump’s approach to the Mueller investigation: scattershot but always aimed at credibility. Neither Trump nor his staffers took pains to spell out specifically what was untrue, staking their critique on a few assertions and then calling the entire thing discredited.

In the same way, Trump has repeatedly attacked the Special Counsel, arguing that the investigation is a “witch hunt” and a “hoax” without addressing the dozens of indictments and guilty pleas or the reams of publicly available evidence in the charging documents.

Not content to merely argue that Woodward has been misled by disgruntled sources, Trump then amped up the criticism, arguing that the reporter, in fact, made up the quotes himself. “He made this up to divide!” he tweeted late on Tuesday.

The already discredited Woodward book, so many lies and phony sources, has me calling Jeff Sessions “mentally retarded” and “a dumb southerner.” I said NEITHER, never used those terms on anyone, including Jeff, and being a southerner is a GREAT thing. He made this up to divide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018