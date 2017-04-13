President Trump shifts tone on China and NATO
ABC News' Mary Bruce questions press secretary Sean Spicer following Trump's conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
ABC News' Mary Bruce questions press secretary Sean Spicer following Trump's conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Dave: North Korea made a fatal mistake. The US tolerated them for 65 years when they were only a conventional military threat to South Korea. The game completely changed when they became a nuclear threat to the US mainland itself. The American President and Congress aren't going to let it happen. The window is closing fast on North Korea.
763