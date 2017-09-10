President Trump Says He'll Visit Hurricane-Ravaged Florida 'Very Soon'
President Donald Trump said Sunday he plans on visiting Florida, currently being rocked by Hurricane Irma.
Robert E Lee: I can imagine the writers at Newsweek, hunched over keyboards banging-out anti-Trump screeds on their computers. The room is dark, and the wild-eyed maniacs literally froth at the mouth in their ecstasy of writing something bad about Trump. Then, as they hit a particularly sour note in their ravings, they cream their jeans from the excitement of accusing Trump of some new evil. Pathetic, Newsweek. Very pathetic.
