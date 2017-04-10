President Trump Is Playing Golf, Again

After criticizing former President Barack Obama's golfing habits, Trump made his 16th visit to his golfing properties during his 11 weeks in office.

President Donald Trump was spotted at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, marking his 16th visit to his golfing properties during his 11 weeks in office.

Reports say the president left for his golf course around 9:30 a.m. Sunday sporting a white polo shirt and red cap. After almost five hours, he was reported leaving the golf course around 2:30 p.m., following which he was to leave for Washington, D.C., his official residence.

Before he was elected president, Trump had been vocal about his criticism of former President Barack Obama and his love for golf, and said he was concentrating more on his hobby than making the right decisions for the country.

“You know what – and I love golf – but if I were in the White House, I don’t think I’d ever see Turnberry [in Scotland] again. I don’t think I’d ever see Doral again – I own Doral, in Miami. I don’t think I’d ever see many of the places that I have,” Trump said last year.

“I don’t ever think that I’d see anything,” he added at the time. “I just wanna stay in the White House and work my ass off, make great deals, right? Who’s gonna leave? I mean, who's gonna leave?"

While Obama took his first golfing trip almost 100 days into his presidency, Trump has already registered 16 golf outing, CNN reported Sunday. While the Obama administration routinely released the names of people the former president played golf with, the current White House officials have reportedly declined to list Trump’s golf partners.

“PresObama is not busy talking to Congress about Syria..he is playing golf ... go figure,” Trump tweeted in 2013, when Obama was looking into action against Syria for its use of chemical weapons.

In a similar situation, Trump ordered an air strike on an air base in Syria, from where the planes responsible for a chemical attack on the country’s Idlib province last week took off. After hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida the same week, Trump indulged in a game of golf over the weekend.

