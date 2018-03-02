‘Ask Your Wife to Stop Calling Me.’ Alec Baldwin Fires Back at Donald Trump in Twitter Spat

President Donald Trump is no stranger to playing television critic for Saturday Night Live. This time he took aim at “Alex” Baldwin’s impression of him.

In a since deleted tweet, Trump remarked, “Alex Baldwin, whose dieing mediocre career was saved by his impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing DJT was agony for him. Alex, it was also agony for those who were forced to watch. You were terrible. Bring back Darrell Hammond, much funnier and a far greater talent!”

Trump deleted the tweet and later reposted the comment, correcting Alex Baldwin to Alec Baldwin and cleaning up his “dieing” error to “dying.”

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

Baldwin, Alec not Alex, responded through his foundation’s Twitter account with a grim prediction of the President’s future writing, “Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff. That we’ve all been waiting for.” Baldwin added that the President should ask First Lady Melania Trump to stop asking for Saturday Night Live tickets

Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff. That we’ve all been waiting for. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

Looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library.

A putting green.

Recipes for chocolate cake.

A live Twitter feed for visitors to post on.

A little black book w the phone numbers of porn stars.

You’re in and out in five minutes.

Just like...











— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

And Mr President...

please ask your wife to stop calling me for SNL tickets.

(Hey, Melania...we’ve got Charles Barkley this Saturday!)



— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

Baldwin began regularly delivering his impression of Trump on Saturday Night Live in 2016, taking over for announcer Hammond during the premiere of the show’s 42nd season with a cold open skit about the first presidential debate.

Trump previously called the show “unwatchable” saying Baldwin’s impersonation “just can’t get any worse.”