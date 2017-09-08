President Trump, Melania Trump to host Cabinet members, spouses over hurricane weekend

As Hurricane Irma and Jose barrel toward Florida, President Trump and first lady Melania Trump are set to host Cabinet members and their wives over the stormy weekend.

The Trumps first visited the wooded presidential hideaway back in June over Father's Day weekend, and have since returned a hand full of times to visit the storied space.

"Look fwd to hosting members of the cabinet & their spouses at #CampDavid this weekend," the first lady wrote via Twitter on Friday. "Much work to be done as we monitor #Hurricane Irma."

President Trump was briefed on Thursday on the projected impact Hurricane Irma could have on Florida and surrounding states, and his administration will likely monitor the Category 4 storm from the historic Maryland cabin. Other agenda items likely on the docket include the North Korea nuclear crisis and the upcoming push for tax reform legislation.

The trip out of Washington comes after a week during which the 45th president blew back members of his own Republican party by cutting a deal with Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi on a bill relative to the debt limit and disaster relief. A secluded roundtable meet including Trump's entire Cabinet could serve as a needed strategy huddle before the executive branch messages and postures its way through the fall legislative season.

While all Cabinet members were invited to Camp David this weekend, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao and husband Sen. Mitch McConnell will reportedly be in Kentucky.

