President Trump, Ivanka Trump tweet responses to Las Vegas shooting

President Trump tweeted his "warmest condolences and sympathies" on Monday morning to victims and families affected by a Las Vegas shooting late on Sunday, marking the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

"My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting," Trump tweeted. "God bless you!"





A gunman killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200 at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, raining down rapid fire from the 32nd floor of a hotel for several minutes before he was shot dead by police.

President Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka, also tweeted on the shooting.

"America woke up this morning to the horrific news of a devastating mass shooting in Las Vegas," the senior presidential adviser wrote. "Our collective hearts are breaking for the victims and their families."

