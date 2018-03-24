President Trump Condemns 'Horrible Attack' in France

(TREBES, France0) — U.S. President Donald Trump is tweeting his support for the victims of a deadly shooting in southern France that killed four people.

Trump says Saturday on Twitter from his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, that he condemns “the violent actions of the attacker and anyone who would provide him support.”

Trump tweets “we are with you @EmmanuelMacron!”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the horrible attack in France yesterday, and we grieve the nation’s loss. We also condemn the violent actions of the attacker and anyone who would provide him support. We are with you @EmmanuelMacron! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2018

Among the dead in southern France was a police officer who offered himself up Friday to an Islamic extremist gunman in exchange for a hostage during the attack.

Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron are meeting in Washington on April 24 for the first state visit of Trump’s presidency. The French leader, who has already put in place stronger police measures since being elected in May, is expected to address a joint session of Congress the following day.