President Trump Blasts Reports of a White House in Disarray While Bashing the Media

President Trump has fired back at reports of a White House in chaos.

“Chaos — it is the opposite — running like a fine-tuned machine,” the caustic president told reporters at a press conference Thursday.

Trump said he's nominating Alexander Acosta as labor secretary after his previous pick, Hardees and Carl’s Jr. CEO Andrew Puzder, withdrew under a storm of controversy.

Acosta is the Dean of Florida International University Law School and, if confirmed, would be the first Hispanic member of Trump's cabinet.

The cover of the latest TIME magazine shows the president caught in a whirlwind at his White House desk with the headline, "Nothing To See Here."

All the networks broke into regular daytime timing to go live for the press conference for more than an hour as Trump bashed the media once again.

“The hatred — I am not a bad guy by the way — good for ratings,” he said.

He added: "I'm not ranting and raving, I'm just telling you you're dishonest people."

CNN was a particular target of his ire, as was the BBC. He did, however, offer praise to one outlet: Fox News’ Fox and Friends.

Trump also blasted a recent story in The New York Times about members of his cabinet, including National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who resigned earlier in the week, having ties to Russia as "fake news."

He blasted the media as "out of control" and said that the leaks from Washington "are real" but the news is "fake."

As many were left baffled and puzzled by the press conference, Trump said he would like to build a relationship with Russia.

He added that he has not spoken to Vladimir Putin in "years," but the Russian strongman has called him a number of times since he was elected president in November.

