President of OSF HealthCare dies at 57

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — OSF HealthCare announced the passing of their system president on Sunday.

Sister Diane Marie McGrew, O.S.F., died peacefully early Sunday morning after a five-year battle against ovarian and uterine cancers, officials shared.

She entered OSF HealthCare’s founding congregation, The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Frances, in 1988. She was later elected into their Governing Board as Treasurer General in 2000. Sister Diane Marie worked within OSF HealthCare in several capacities until becoming president in 2006.

“Her leadership has guided us through numerous challenges and successes, while adhering to the OSF Vision of embracing God’s great gift of life, we are one OSF Ministry transforming health care to improve the lives of those we serve,” said OSF HealthCare CEO Bob Sehring. “At the forefront of everything she did was the Sisters’ Mission to serve persons with the greatest care and love in a community that celebrates the gift of life.”

First responder stresses importance of pre-hospital blood transfusions

Throughout the last 18 years, Sister Diane Marie showed great dedication towards the philanthropic efforts of the OSF Ministry.

“As we mourn the loss of Sister Diane Marie, let us also celebrate her life and the profound impact she has had on OSF HealthCare and the communities we serve,” said Sister Judith Ann Duvall, O.S.F., Chairperson of the Boards for OSF HealthCare and Major Superior. “Let us honor her memory by rededicating ourselves to the Mission and provide exceptional health care with love and dignity.”

OSF HealthCare said Sister Diane Marie’s visitation will take place at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in East Peoria. It will be at the Motherhouse on 1175 St. Francis Lane. A recitation of the Rosary will follow at 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, with a burial afterwards on the Motherhouse grounds.

To read more about Sister Diane Marie’s life, her obituary can be found online.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.