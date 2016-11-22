President Obama presents the 2016 Medal of Freedom to star-studded honorees

President Obama honored actors Robert De Niro, Cicely Tyson, Tom Hanks and Robert Redford with the nation's highest civilian honor.

They are among 21 people Obama recognized with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on Tuesday.

Honorees from the sports world include basketball players Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Jordan, along with veteran broadcaster Vin Scully.

Entertainers include Ellen DeGeneres, Diana Ross and Bruce Springsteen.

Other honorees are philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates, polymath physicist Richard Garwin, architect Frank Gehry, designer Maya Lin, "Saturday Night Live" producer Lorne Michaels, attorney Newton Minow, mathematician and computer scientist Margaret H. Hamilton, and Eduardo Padrón, president of Miami Dade College in Florida.

Posthumous honors went to Native American advocate Elouise Cobell and Rear Adm. Grace Hopper. (AP)






