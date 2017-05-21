President Mike Pence? Dems should be 'careful what they wish for', experts say

The idea of Pence taking over from Donald Trump has lately gained traction, but his conservatism and his likely effectiveness pose a threat to the left

Visitors to officialmikepence.com discover an elaborate spoof website for “Mike Pence: the 46th president of the United States”. A banner at the top asks: “Are you a homosexual? If yes, click here.” (It links to hell.com.) A campaign logo refers to Pence and his running mate Christ with crosses and stars. “President Mike Pence is proud to serve the white and Christian population of America for more than two decades,” the page says.

The notion of President Pence suddenly seems less a lot less unlikely than it did a week ago. A special counsel has been appointed to investigate the Donald Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia. The word “impeachment” was spoken on the floor of the House of Representatives and the “i-word” became an instant television cliche. Senator John McCain, musing that “we’ve seen this movie before”, invoked the Watergate scandal that led to the resignation of Richard Nixon and the succession of Vice-President Gerald Ford – who, like Pence, was a churchgoing conservative who earned his spurs in the House.

For Republicans, Pence could offer a much-needed antidote to Trump’s unpredictability: the steady hand, authentic conservatism and respect for Congress that they crave. For Democrats, the notion of bringing in a man who in January told an anti-abortion march, “Life is winning again in America”, may pose something of a dilemma.

“This is under the category of ‘careful what you wish for’,” said Bill Whalen, a research fellow at the Hoover Institution thinktank in Palo Alto, California. “What if you succeed in getting rid of Donald Trump and now you have a president who’s not up at four o’clock in the morning tweeting, a president who is not temperamental, a president who knows how to govern – he’s been the governor of a state – a president who knows how Washington works, a president who is self-disciplined?

“You might now have created your worst problem because that might end up being a very productive president. You also are putting somebody in who is very socially conservative. So whereas Donald Trump talks about social conservatism but basically he can be talked out of almost anything by his daughter, Mike Pence actually walks the walk.”

Whalen, a former chief speechwriter for the California ex-governor Pete Wilson, a Republican, added: “The Democratic goal here is not to impeach Donald Trump, at least not for the next two years. It’s just to critically wound Donald Trump, just try to create a Dunkirk for Donald Trump and keep him pinned down through the next midterm and get back the House.”

From the election campaign to the White House, Pence, 57, has tried to present a public face of unwavering support for Trump while keeping his hands clean of the president’s most outrageous blunders. It has not always been easy. The former Indiana governor admitted that he could not defend Trump’s boasts about groping women when they came to light in an Access Hollywood video. His explanation for the dismissal of the FBI director, James Comey, was undermined by Trump himself.

Jim Brainard, a six-term Republican mayor from Carmel in Indiana, said “I can see the pain on his face” each time the vice-president has to deal with Trump’s antics. “I know the man and he’s not the sort of person who would deal recklessly with foreign policy or make statements on social media without thought or do anything that would jeopardise the country’s best interests. He thinks before he talks.”