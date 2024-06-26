President Joe Biden's campaign preps debate week blitz in Arizona

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is ramping up activity in Arizona around Thursday’s presidential debate, saying it will hold more than 100 campaign events in the crucial battleground state the president won by a narrow margin in 2020.

The contentious race for the White House between Biden and former President Donald Trump will enter a new phase this week when the pair face off on the debate stage for the first time in four years. Trump and Biden are separated by single digits in Arizona, polls show, and the campaigns are bracing for another razor-thin margin in the Grand Canyon State.

“When we have such fundamental freedoms that are being attacked in our country, this is a moment where none of us can sit this out,” Vice President Kamala Harris told a crowd of 400 people Monday in downtown Phoenix. “This election is gonna determine the trajectory of our country for generations.”

The Biden campaign will host debate watch parties, phone banks, volunteer trainings, canvasses and other events as part of a week of action surrounding the debate. Events will focus on key pieces of Biden’s pitch for reelection like abortion rights, the economy, immigration and democracy.

“I see them out,” said Joshua Polacheck, a Tucson Democrat who is running in the statewide primary for the state Corporation Commission. “Every other event I've been at, you see Biden Harris people on the ground.”

Biden recently has dispatched high-profile members of his administration to make the case against Trump in Arizona, including Harris, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. Plus, the campaign will court the media with events surrounding the Trump-Biden debate. The mayors of Tucson, Mesa and Tempe will hold a news conference on Trump’s “threats to democracy,” the campaign said.

Harris marked the two-year anniversary of the fall of Roe vs. Wade in Phoenix on Monday and reminded voters of the role Trump played in the overturning of the landmark abortion case. Speakers who joined Harris at the event put a particular focus on abortion access in Latino communities.

The Biden campaign also recently launched an initiative around the Copa Amerìca soccer tournament to engage Latino voters in Arizona, a crucial group for the Democratic president. With Mexico’s national soccer team set to play Ecuador in Glendale next week, Biden’s campaign cut a TV ad in English and Spanish, took out ads on billboards and at bus stops, plans to sponsor organizing events in sports bars and restaurants and even made Biden-Harris 2024/Copa América merchandise like signs, banners and T-shirts to give out at watch parties.

The debate: How to watch and stream the 1st Trump-Biden debate. And why childish rules are required

“Our campaign knows the power of showing up to earn the Latino vote,” Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a written statement. “Throughout the next few weeks, we will harness the energy of Copa to mobilize and reach the Latino voters who will decide this election in their communities, on the airwaves and at Copa matches — all with a simple message: President Biden has had our back for his whole career and is fighting for our community every single day, while Donald Trump has spent every chance he gets fighting for himself, while attacking and failing our community.”

In the days following the debate, the Biden campaign will knock on doors in Phoenix and Tucson to promote Biden’s reelection to voters and host message training in Flagstaff. Volunteers will reach out to rural voters in Sierra Vista, according to the campaign.

On the other side of the aisle, Trump traveled to Phoenix at the beginning of June to make his campaign pitch to a crowd of 4,000 voters.

The Trump campaign said it will host debate night watch parties in Kingman, Yuma, Phoenix, Williams and Pima.

"Trump Force 47 is excited to host debate watch parties in counties across the state, from Pima to Pinal to Coconino County, and is eager to bring together enthusiastic and patriotic Arizonans who are ready to see President Trump wipe the floor with Sleepy Joe," Trump's Arizona Communications Director Halee Dobbins said in a written statement.

Stephanie Murray covers national politics for The Arizona Republic. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @stephanie_murr.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Biden campaign preps blitz in Arizona during week of Trump debate